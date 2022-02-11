When Shakespeare wrote “If music be the food of love, play on,” he might have rethought the line to say “If food be the music of love, eat on,” had he known about Madrid’s newest restaurant, The Blue House, located at 3736 County Route 14.
Owners Alicia and Josh Taillon met while working at The Kitchen at Iroquois Farm in Lisbon, which Josh opened in 2013.
There, they fell in love.
“We’ve been together ever since,” Mrs. Taillon said.
“What a crazy experience for me, coming home and opening The Kitchen and finding a young Madrid girl to fall in love with--that’s a story in itself,” Mr. Taillon said.
That, however, is where this story begins.
Since being together, they’d always dreamt of having their own place. Eventually, they left The Kitchen, worked at Jake’s on the Water for a bit and decided it was time to take the next step.
“We’ve been partners in both food service and life, so opening The Blue House was the next natural step,” Mrs. Taillon said.
“If we’re gonna do this,” said Mr. Taillon, “it’s gotta be in Madrid, cause we’re both from here.”
As it so happened, his sister-in-law’s father owned property in Madrid and the opportunity fell into their lap.
After more than a year of demolition and construction, The Blue House opened its doors on Jan. 15, 2021.
“The Blue House,” Mrs. Taillon said, “is a gathering space. We want people in this space to feel comfortable, eat good food, be with friends, and just enjoy themselves. There’s a reason we’re not The Blue House Restaurant, we’re just The Blue House.”
Mrs. Taillon manages the front-of-house and guest experience, whereas Mr. Taillon described his role as “a dishwasher who occasionally picks up a frying pan.”
However often he picks up a pan, be glad he does, because the food is something to behold.
“I like to consider our style of food as ingredient-driven,” he said. “We cook seasonally. We source items with a lot of care and create unique dishes based upon these ingredients.”
This emphasis on seasonality, as well as Mr. Taillon’s own culinary curiosity and range, allows The Blue House to feature a rotating menu on a weekly basis. Some mainstays, though, include their wood-fired pizzas and breads--the smell of which will bring you to your knees, and tears to your eyes.
The wood-fired oven is the beating heart of the restaurant--nearly every dish contains some component cooked by the flame--and it warmly greets each customer as they walk through the door.
“I grew up camping and cooking outdoors, and I appreciate the flavor of the fire,” Mr. Taillon said. “I want to go back to the beginning, to take a more rustic approach to cooking, and to harness the love and passion that fire creates.”
This “beginning,” of which Mr. Taillon so reverently speaks, did not feature a global supply chain and the ability to access cross-continental produce shipped overnight.
That is why 85% of their food is locally sourced.
“It is of utmost importance that I can shake hands with the people that produce our produce,” he said.
“Being local is everything to us,” Mrs. Taillon added. “Everything that you see here physically is because we love where we are.”
The love that brought The Blue House to Madrid is the love that will keep it there.
“Down the road, we’re not interested in having an empire or expanding in that way. The Blue House is us; it’s who we are as people, as a couple, and we also have a three-year old, so our focus is going to be growing our roots deep into our town,” Mrs. Taillon said.
She continued that, “The Blue House is like a dandelion, which grows mostly into the ground, rather than up out of it.”
And, Mr. Taillon agreed.
“Us buying a house in town, raising our child, growing our family, and having this business in our hometown, I mean, The Blue House is a true love story,” he said.
The Blue House is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grab-n-go lunch Thursday through Saturday, and for dinner those days from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Brunch is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
