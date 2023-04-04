Small Business Success Column: Employee retention

Almost every business owner I’ve talked to recently reports having trouble finding employees. While sometimes they think it’s because people don’t want to work, this is not necessarily the case. According to an article in the January 24th issue of the Economist, the supply of workers is back to pre-pandemic levels, but labor demand has increased by 3 million positions. The biggest shortfall is coming from Americans retiring and leaving the workforce, which has lost our country over 2M workers in the last couple of years. Employees taking sick leave has also spiked in the last 2 years with COVID and with more flu and other illnesses now that people are back socializing again, which has caused a crunch for business owners as well.
Some of this issue can be helped by improved daycare options so more women can enter the workforce and changing immigration policies to let more immigrants work in the country, however these are difficult areas to legislate so it is likely improvements will be lacking or slow if they do happen. Our population of working-age people is shrinking as we as a society continue to age. So a tight labor market might be something that business owners can expect for some time to come.
With this in mind, it is becoming more and more important to retain the employees that are already there. There are several ways to keep employees happy and fulfilled with their jobs so that they will stay with your business for the long term.
Number one, clearly, is maintaining a high wage and offering good benefits like retirement programs, vacation and sick days, health insurance, and the like. However, if some of these options are financially out of reach for your business, there are other things that you can do to help your employees stay with you.
First is simply the Golden Rule: treat others as you would yourself be treated. Don’t micromanage, and give them some responsibility for their work and career paths. Treat them nicely. Workers now have a lot more options than they did a few years ago, and are not required to stay with bad bosses. Try to say thank you for something to your employees every day. Creating this kind of positive atmosphere is key to helping your employees see their job as a family and care about what happens to your business.
Communicate clearly so your employees know what is expected of them and what they need to accomplish. Allow your employees to offer feedback, if there is something that can change about their role to make it more efficient or easier for them to do let them tell you about it. If employees feel they have autonomy and are listened to at work they are often more satisfied with their jobs and are more engaged.
If the kind of job they are in allows it, offer flexibility with work from home solutions. If someone really doesn’t need to be in the office, maybe that employee can be allowed to be home for a while and work in a more casual environment. As long as they are getting their job done successfully from home it might be worth it to your company. Studies have shown that employees tend to work longer hours when working from home and tend to get slightly more done, even if their per hour rates of output are a little slower. Hybrid work has also shown to improve morale among employees.
Provide opportunities for growth, whether it is through advancement opportunities with their jobs or through education. There are agencies like the St. Lawrence County IDA that can sometimes provide funding for employee training. Our local colleges offer classes and there are also online options to consider. If employees feel like they are growing professionally and learning, they will be more satisfied with their progress.
Creating a more diverse workplace can help many of your employees feel more welcome and comfortable going to work, if they know that they will be respected and supported while they are there. Getting diverse perspectives can also help the company grow as it helps bring new ideas into the business.
If you’d like to talk about how to improve employee retention or about any other business topic, your local Small Business Development Center provides free and confidential counseling. You can reach the SUNY Canton SBDC at (315) 386-7312, SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at (518) 324-7232, or the Watertown SBDC at JCC (315) 782-9262.
