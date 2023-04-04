Small Business Success Column: Employee retention

Almost every business owner I’ve talked to recently reports having trouble finding employees. While sometimes they think it’s because people don’t want to work, this is not necessarily the case. According to an article in the January 24th issue of the Economist, the supply of workers is back to pre-pandemic levels, but labor demand has increased by 3 million positions. The biggest shortfall is coming from Americans retiring and leaving the workforce, which has lost our country over 2M workers in the last couple of years. Employees taking sick leave has also spiked in the last 2 years with COVID and with more flu and other illnesses now that people are back socializing again, which has caused a crunch for business owners as well.

Some of this issue can be helped by improved daycare options so more women can enter the workforce and changing immigration policies to let more immigrants work in the country, however these are difficult areas to legislate so it is likely improvements will be lacking or slow if they do happen. Our population of working-age people is shrinking as we as a society continue to age. So a tight labor market might be something that business owners can expect for some time to come.

