Small Business Success Column: The strength and importance of branding

On January 11th I was lucky enough to participate in the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce and the United Way’s new program called EVOLVE. It was held at Jefferson Community College. Kayla Jamieson, the president of the GWNC Chamber of Commerce describes EVOLVE as, “a quarterly professional development series by the GWNC Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the United Way of Northern New York. The concept is to provide business professionals with an opportunity to spark new ideas as we discuss various topics that reflect the local business community. This series welcomes all small business and non-profit organizations at no cost. A commitment to lifelong learning. An opportunity to evolve. And as always, a chance to expand your network!” It was an event worth discussing.

The first session was focused on marketing and specifically “Branding.” The presenter was Tim Sweeney, vice president of Intrepid Broadcasting, and it was informative. Why talk about branding? Well, it’s an extremely important economic development tool for your small business or non-profit. The idea is simple - when you see a particular image, hear a specific tagline, or hear a specific piece of music, it makes you think of a product. For example, Sweeney asked us what brand we think of when he says “toothpaste.” Immediately, someone said, “Crest” and another said, “Colgate.” He advanced to the next slide, and on it was a photo of Crest and Colgate toothpaste. He predicted our thoughts because of their branding. I bet you can even see the colors of the words on the tube. Think about the significance of this kind of recognition for a business. If I show you a yellow rounded “M,” chances are very good that you’re going to think of McDonalds. If I show you a white apple with a bite out of the side, you’ll probably think of Apple Computers. You get the idea. Ideally, Sweeney says, you want the product to be synonymous with your brand’s name. “Pass me a Kleenex.” “Q-Tip,” “Band-aid.” People don’t have to describe “a facial tissue, short stick with cotton on the end, or small adhesive bandage;” the products have been so well branded that we say the company’s name.

