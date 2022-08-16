Small Business Success: Marketing an agricultural business

For this article, I’m going to be wearing both of my hats. As a Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center, I work with a lot of business owners who are looking to grow their businesses, and a large piece of that is through marketing. As a photographer for my own personal business, I have been working for a number of years with Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County to provide photographs to local farms and farm-to-table businesses to help them support their marketing efforts. I’m going to discuss some of the things I’ve learned through both of those areas in the following article.
Images and video are key for social media, online advertising, and connecting with people. Customers want to do more than just see the products. They want to see who they are buying from and learn about the story of the product. People buy from a local farmer because they care about where their food comes from, many care about environmental sustainability (the food has not been flown in from another country), and they care about quality. Images and videos can showcase all of this information.
Some farmers I’ve worked with are comfortable using social media and building a website. These are great tools for reaching customers once you have the images and content. If you’re not quite ready to launch into online marketing, an easy (and important) step is creating an email list. As you develop your customer base, sending regular emails to your customers to let them know about your product options and what is in season will help them feel connected to your farm. These email lists are also ideal if you allow customers to order product ahead of time for delivery or pickup at the market. Email lists are also great to direct customers to your website and social media if you have those as well.
Offering a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) share can be an important way to get income at the time you need it, when buying your inputs such as seed and fertilizers. CSAs are becoming more familiar to people as the focus on local foods is growing in the community, so can be a good option for your farm. In this model customers buy a “share” of a farm’s harvest at the beginning of the season and become members. They pay an agreed upon amount in advance, either in a single payment or installments. This lets the farmer have a solid base to know at minimum how much produce and other farm products will be purchased to be able to relieve some of the uncertainty. The CSA model works for meat, eggs, flowers, and many other farm products as well. Many CSA farms also offer activities and educational events for members, which can further strengthen connections with their customers.
Signage and product display is important, both at the farmers’ markets you frequent and at your roadside stand. If your stand is down a side road and you want customers, you may need to set up additional signage at the turn off from the main road, so people can find you.
In St. Lawrence County, GardenShare puts out a local food guide every year with lists of farms, farmers’ markets, and other information that is helpful for customers looking to purchase farm products, so you’ll want to make sure you are included in that. Also, as I mentioned, Cornell Cooperative Extension staff and I can come to your farm to photograph you and your products (free of charge) if you are in St. Lawrence County and for occasional out-of-county businesses and farms. For more information about that and the other programs CCE can provide, including features on their blog, website, and food and farm marketing trainings, contact Maria ‘Flip’ Filippi at (315) 379-9192. Finally, you are always welcome to come into the Small Business Development Center to meet confidentially and for free with a Business Advisor who can help you develop and implement your marketing plan, and, if needed, connect you with professional marketing businesses in the community. You can reach the SUNY Canton SBDC at (315) 386-7312, SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at (518) 324-7232, or the Watertown SBDC at JCC (315) 782-9262.
