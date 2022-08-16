Small Business Success: Marketing an agricultural business

For this article, I’m going to be wearing both of my hats. As a Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center, I work with a lot of business owners who are looking to grow their businesses, and a large piece of that is through marketing. As a photographer for my own personal business, I have been working for a number of years with Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County to provide photographs to local farms and farm-to-table businesses to help them support their marketing efforts. I’m going to discuss some of the things I’ve learned through both of those areas in the following article.

Images and video are key for social media, online advertising, and connecting with people. Customers want to do more than just see the products. They want to see who they are buying from and learn about the story of the product. People buy from a local farmer because they care about where their food comes from, many care about environmental sustainability (the food has not been flown in from another country), and they care about quality. Images and videos can showcase all of this information.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.