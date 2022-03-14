With the ever-growing popularity of social media and its various available platforms, buying and selling has never been easier. Brands can make use of Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites to showcase their products and build interest, engaging with returning and would-be customers in a fast and convenient way. Social selling and shopping on social media have become a growing trend and two Watertown-based women are taking advantage of this new age of retail.
Jennifer Murrock Hilpl, owner of Sparrow Boutique, and Darby Blair, owner of River Daisy Boutique, both started off selling with U.S.-based multi-level marketing company LuLaRoe, but branched out and have found success with their at-home entrepreneurial endeavors, enjoying the flexibility they provide and being able to spend extra time with their children.
Jennifer began her adventure into entrepreneurship in the fall of 2018 after deciding she wanted more control over what she was selling to customers. Luckily, she had a lot of customers follow her over to her new online store, which she said was really helpful.
“There was definitely a learning curve because I had to do my research and find the right vendors and find my own brand identity,” she said. “One of my main goals was to keep price points at what I consider affordable costs. I wanted to make it something that people don’t feel like they couldn’t treat themselves to.”
Growing up, Jennifer always had at least one parent around. Once she became a parent herself, she wanted to be able to do the same thing. When her son Owen, 7, was about seven months old, she ended up becoming a stay-at-home mom. But her drive and hard-working attitude pushed her to do something to be able to contribute financially to her household while being as available as possible as a mom. That’s when she got into LuLaRoe.
Now, she has two twin girls, Elizabeth and Audrey, who are three and a half. When they were born, she decided she didn’t want to be with a company anymore; that she wanted to work for herself.
“I wanted to show them that you can do whatever you want and you can contribute to your family in lots of ways,” she said.
Her twins also sparked the idea for the name Sparrow Boutique with the outfits they had on one day. According to Jennifer, sparrows are symbolic of productivity, cooperation, teamwork and of finding joy in the little things of life, which is a good representation of the values that are important to her as a businesswoman.
When Sparrow Boutique had been in business for about six months, it secured a vendor space at what was then known as the Downtown Julie Brown Market. Since then, that market has moved to Washington St. and rebranded as the Crosstown Julie Brown Remarket, but the Sparrow Boutique vending space has remained. Jennifer said it has been a huge help with gaining new customers where they can try things on and shop in person at the location. It also gives her flexibility to have some of her clothing sold without having to physically be present at the store.
A lot of her customers like to shop online in the evenings, so if Jennifer knows Sparrow is going to be launching some new items, she can get the posts lined up and scheduled for them to drop in the evening hours when customers want them. She prefers to schedule posts in the morning, so social platforms like Facebook make it easy to work when she wants and do not always need to be on at the exact times customers are. She also recently switched over to a platform called CommentSold that will automate invoices for her.
While working from home provides great flexibility, it also brings with it its own set of distractions, but the pros vastly outweigh any possible cons, Jennifer said. She’s more organized than she was to begin with, but even still, the hardest part is making sure she’s picking out pieces that not just she likes – she has to be thinking about other people and said it takes a lot of research to figure out what products work best for her and her customers.
“I always wanted Sparrow to be self-sufficient, which it is, so I am able to use profits to continue to build and get paid,” she said.
In the past year and a half, business has really taken off, with Sparrow Boutique recently increasing inventory by about three or four times the amount Jennifer used to order.
Mainly using Facebook right now, there’s also a website at www.sparrowboutique315.com and an app recently launched under Sparrow Boutique 315.
“I like a tighter knit community and my customers are just fantastic,” Jennifer said. “If I’m not available to answer a question, a lot of them will answer other customers- it’s a really nice community-oriented shopping experience.”
Darby Blair, the owner of River Daisy Boutique an online store, began working for herself in 2017. She used to bartend at the Tilted Kilt in town until one day, while she was six months pregnant, she and her fellow employees showed up to work only to find a note on the door stating they no longer had jobs. It was then that she started looking into at-home work options and worked with LuLaRoe for a while before setting out to work on her own terms.
She went from being an online women’s clothing boutique and is now geared more toward products like epoxy tumblers and items featuring vinyl decals, more of a craft business rather than clothing, though she does offer graphic tees and sweatshirts.
While River Daisy used to be her full-time gig for a few years, staying at home with her two children, Darby now serves part time at the Fairgrounds Inn as well.
“Right now I’m kind of starting from ground zero again and trying to figure out what the customers I already have like and keep growing, reaching new customers,” she said. “I’m hoping in the next couple of years I can make this more of a full-time business again.”
While she’s fully online right now, making the most out of Facebook, Shopify and Etsy, she hopes that when she buys a house someday, she’ll be able to have customers come and see all her products. Through her business, she said she has gotten better about believing in herself and trusting herself with the things she creates, that people actually do like them.
A lot harder than just posting to Facebook, having something sell and being done, she said she is proud of herself for keeping going even when things were difficult.
She’s had support along the way from her parents, who have helped with the purchase of some equipment needed to scale up production; her ex-husband, who she said is great and still supportive after the divorce; and her local and loyal customers who, even if they’re not buying, are liking and sharing posts and helping the business keep its momentum going.
“I think a lot of the stuff that I make appeals a little bit more because stuff that I’m putting out I genuinely would wear or I would use and it’s all custom,” Darby said. “I’m more versatile and it is very custom to what people want, so I get a lot of custom orders where they actually get to be a part of the whole process with me.”
As for the name of the boutique, the river part is a nod to the St. Lawrence River, which she lived on when the business started, and daisies are Darby’s favorite flower; so much so that she has them tattooed down her arm.
While she likes clothes as much as the next person, she said she felt like she mostly sold them for a while to be at home and able to pay the bills more so than actually enjoying what she was doing. She said she thinks she lost some of herself in the years she was successful with it so if she could go back and redo some things, she’d start out doing the crafts she loves to create and has taught herself how to do for years.
Her advice to others looking to begin their own businesses and branch out into the world of online selling is simple: just do it.
“That’s what I did,” she said. “I had literally no knowledge, no experience, and I pulled the trigger and got the knowledge on the way up. You’ll never be ready and know that you can do it until you just do it.”
