Hospitals around the country are still digging out of personnel shortages and financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis County General Hospital System is no exception. However, its CEO says they are working through a system-wide plan to refill registered nurse vacancies and level out from their first year-end loss from operations in a decade.
The Lewis County municipal healthcare system operates Lewis County General Hospital, which has critical access hospital designation and 25 beds. Critical access is a designation given by the Centers for Medicaid Services for small rural hospitals with no more than 25 beds with an average duration of inpatient stay under 96 hours. The designation means it gets better Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.
Lewis County General also operates a 160-bed long-term care facility, a certified home health agency and home Hospice service. The hospital also has a handful of primary care practices. LCGH owns three – specialty orthopedics, general surgery and women’s health. It has three other specialty care practices where it partners with doctors from the Utica area to bring services that otherwise wouldn’t be available – cardiology, pain management, and neck and spine treatment.
Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said 2021 was a particularly hard year on the hospital system, but it is starting to rebound in 2022.
“If you add up all the service lines, last year we had an operating loss that was $2 million. You never want to have an operating loss. But, COVID was expensive. It impacted ancillary services like the laboratory, radiology, emergency department and surgeries,” Mr. Cayer said. “Every single service line we do matters to our community … It was the first time in a decade there had been an operating loss here. That was the impact of COVID. So far this year, we’re running to break even.”
One area the hospital is working toward gradually is eliminating the use of traveling or per diem RNs. It has a total of 79 registered nurse positions. Of those 62 are employees, 11 are from traveling nurse agencies and six are vacant. It’s caring for anywhere between eight and 22 hospitalized patients on average.
Mr. Cayer hopes to have an entirely in-house slate of registered nurses by the end of 2022 or early in 2023.
“Each week we’re chipping away at that number” of 11 traveler nurses, he said.
Traveling nurses are expensive, Mr. Cayer said, anywhere from 30% to 60% more than employing an RN.
“We needed travel nurses to get through the worst of [the pandemic], collectively, hospitals across the board,” he said.
A big reason for using traveler RNs is to accommodate time off for employed nurses who deal with COVID fatigue – getting worn out by the stresses of being a healthcare worker during a global pandemic and having to work overtime because of nurse vacancies.
“We have to work really hard to make sure our regular staff are getting time off. And that’s the benefit of the travel nurses,” Mr. Cayer said.
He said before the pandemic, “we had very, very few registered nurse openings. If there was an opening, it was filled. And we had no travelers.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Cayer says the travelers also help them meet mandated minimum staffing levels for the hospital. That means they’re diverting fewer patients to surrounding hospitals because of nurse shortages.
“The majority of our beds were filled, or we [didn’t] have the right staffing complement to care for 19 patients on our medical/surgical unit ... and we’d have to go on diversion,” Mr. Cayer said. “It is incredibly helpful to have the travel nurses ... to give us the extra capacity so we don’t have to divert.”
The hospital had combined its ICU and medical/surgical beds following a Department of Health directive to increase capacity in response to an influx of hospitalized COVID patients.
“We are appropriate for the level of patients we have in the house,” the CEO said.
Although its been meeting their staffing levels for medical/surgical and ICU, the system had to “pause” its maternity services after eight RNs resigned last fall in response to the statewide healthcare worker vaccine mandate.
“Our maternity service is currently paused,” he said.
With all of the issues the system faces, Mr. Cayer said he gives a lot of credit to its nurses for persisting under extremely difficult and stressful conditions.
“Shout out to the nurses who are here. We have a great group of nurses here. They care, They work hard. I’ve seen them in action ... they are doing phenomenal work,” he said. “There are some young leaders who’ve stepped up into leadership roles and they’ve knocked the ball out of the park.”
Lewis County’s long-term care facility also faced problems related to staffing from which it’s still emerging. That’s led to its bed count being lower than pre-pandemic due to strict nurse-to-resident ratio mandates from the Department of Health. Their nursing home has 160 beds over four floors, 120 of which were filled as of July 19. During day and evening shifts, it is required to have one certified nurse assistant (CNA) to eight residents. During the night shift, when most residents are asleep, it can go down to one CNA per 20 residents.
It currently employs 77 CNAs for the facility and three traveling nurses.
“That allows us to meet the needs of the 120 residents. In order to meet the needs of 160 residents, we would need to add 30 CNAs in total,” Mr. Cayer said. ““We will admit residents into the nursing home as we are able to increase our staffing.”
During the worst of the pandemic, its resident census dropped to 108. He said in order to help build its staff so they can fill more beds, they’re paying the CNAs higher wages.
“A year or so ago, with the support of our bargaining unit, we made a commitment to change the compensation, or the wages, for CNAs. We are starting them at $20 an hour,” Mr. Cayer said.
“Historically, our facility has been between 90 and 95% occupancy ... for years. Right now we’re at about 75% occupancy. That 20% is what’s reflected in the open beds. As we add more staff, we will add more residents,” the CEO said.
He said they re-evaluate their maximum resident occupancy based on groups of six CNAs – “every time we add that next group of six, we can admit more residents.”
He said he gives a lot of credit to their CNAs for keeping the nursing home open and functioning.
“I view being a CNA as one of the most difficult jobs in healthcare,” Mr. Cayer said. “They have to have a skill set to deliver care ... support activities or daily living. They have to be compassionate, passionate, friendly not only for the person they’re caring for, but the family members of those who have trusted the care of their loved ones to us.”
LCGH has partnerships with specialists from the Utica area for cardiology, pain management, and neck and spine treatment – services that otherwise wouldn’t be available in the county. Central New York Cardiology offers clinic care twice per week. Its neck and spine physician runs a clinic working with pain management doctors from Oneida County. Mr. Cayer says that model is working well enough that they’re planning in the near to announce two more specialist partnerships bringing new services to LCGH.
Its specialist partnerships are different from affiliations like St. Lawrence Health and Rochester Regional Hospital, where SLH is under the RRH umbrella.
“The model that typically works here … they (specialists) pay a fee for rent and they bring their support staff and their services and they’re in our space. They see patients on our campus,” Mr. Cayer said. He added that patient needs determine if they’re treated in Lowville or have to go to a hospital system closer to the physician’s home clinic site.
“What I like about that model is it’s, relatively speaking, it’s affordable. You reduce the travel challenge for our community to access specialists. Those specialists gain access to a larger market. You really create a win-win situation. It’s a very simple business arrangement that creates great opportunities for access in rural America,” Mr. Cayer said. “Lewis County Hospital System could never hire a cardiologist ... by working with them (Central NY Cardiology), our community gets access to one of the best cardiologists.”
Lewis County and other north country hospitals got into loose, informal partnerships to deal with patient overflows during the pandemic.
“Several of us in the north country region were in contact regularly around managing (patient) census-to-bed capacity, so that a couple times a week we were having these calls. If one hospital to our west was struggling, we might be able to help them. If we were struggling, they may be able to help us,” Mr. Cayer said. “Our hospital community did a wonderful job of routinely checking in ... so everybody had access to a bed.”
He gives a lot of credit to a longstanding partnership every hospital has that sometimes gets overlooked: emergency medical services who operate the ambulances. He said the local EMS services have been crucial to keeping the hospital functioning and afloat. He describes the departments as “an incredible resource.”
“We would all be in an impossible place if it wasn’t for that infrastructure of EMS service ... we can’t overstate the importance of what EMS service did for all of us,” Mr. Cayer said. “Many of the EMS services that support most of us in the north country are volunteer-driven. Those folks are doing a lot of work.”
