The state of manufacturing in the tri-county region has been described as strong, steady, and robust by various prominent figures of manufacturing in Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties who are all hopeful for a bright future in their respective industries.
The tri-county is home to over 150 manufacturers that specialize in numerous industries including aluminum products, transportation equipment, primary and fabricated metal products, paper manufacturing, wood products, gun cleaning products, stone and concrete products, bowling pins, and even cream cheese.
Each county offers something different to the region, but St. Lawrence County prides itself on its abundance of raw materials due to its access to natural resources.
“We produce almost everything,” said St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency CEO Patrick J. Kelly. “Food and agricultural products, wood products, aluminum, glass, paper products, structural and fabricated steel, assembled components, medical devices, mined materials, the list goes on. We punch above our weight in St. Lawrence County when it comes to manufacturing.”
St. Lawrence County’s location, being in close proximity to Canada, allows manufacturers to produce in local factories and supply goods to both United States and Canadian customer bases.
“Canadian companies can locate just on our side of the border and be close enough to their headquarters, suppliers, and existing markets to grow their U.S. presence in a way that complements and supports their existing operations in Canada,” said Mr. Kelly.
Manufacturing in St. Lawrence County has given the county a regional identity, which Mr. Kelly feels is one of the main benefits of the industry.
“Having companies like Alcoa or Corning making products that are used throughout the country and the world is something that helps make St. Lawrence County special and unique,” said Mr. Kelly. “My daughter flew from New York City to South Korea a few years ago and sent me a picture of a cup of Upstate Farms yogurt they served on the plane. That yogurt was made in North Lawrence; how cool is that?”
Corning Inc., located in Canton is a leading supplier of specialized glasses for the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries.
“Products made by Corning in Canton have provided laser and lithography optics that support the manufacturing of ever-smaller – yet more powerful – devices that are vital to our world,” said a Corning Inc. spokesperson. “Our products are used in telescopes, spacecraft, and as critical components in the chip-manufacturing process.”
Queenaire Technologies owner, Susan M. Duffy, also has consumers all over the world who are purchasing products from her electrical and electronic manufacturing company. Mrs. Duffy sells ozone and hydroxyl deodorizers from her manufacturing facility located on the St. Lawrence River.
“We primarily sell to hospitality, multi housing, auto dealers,” said Mrs. Duffy. “Because it’s an odor control device there’s a wide range of applications. We sell the product all over the world.”
Mrs. Duffy founded the manufacturing company in 2001 in Florida and eventually moved Queenaire Technologies to Lisbon in 2006.
“It’s a good industry,” said Mrs. Duffy. “It doesn’t rely on the local economy to survive. We’ve increased steadily every year since we’ve been here.”
David J. Zembiec, Jefferson County Economic Development CEO, also described manufacturing as a steady industry in both Lewis and Jefferson counties.
“We just recently had a roundtable with manufacturers from Jefferson and Lewis County,” said Mr. Zembiec. “The general consensus we got from folks is that although they may be facing challenges, business is strong and up. They could do more if they had the workforce for it but generally they’re doing strong and steady.”
Much like St. Lawrence County, manufacturers in Jefferson County have access to international markets, giving them an unique advantage within the manufacturing market.
“It is a big plus,” said Mr. Zembiec. “Especially when you have Interstate 81 and the Thousand Islands Bridge leading you right to Canada. We have some companies that are based out of Kingston but they have locations here because it’s an easy drive for them to check on their facilities, but it also gives them a U.S. presence for being able to get U.S. customers and government contracts.”
According to Mr. Zembiec, Jefferson County has 34 manufacturing companies, 14 of which make up the largest employers in the county employing over 1,500 people in total.
“Manufacturing is our fifth largest industry for employment; it’s only about 3.5% of our employment base in the county,” said Mr. Zembiec. “But, it’s our second largest industry for bringing money into the economy. It’s an export industry so if products manufactured here get shipped out of the county, those sales and that money comes back into the county.”
As for the future, Mr. Zembiec is hopeful for new advances and technology within the manufacturing industry.
“I think we’re going to see more advances and more efficiencies,” said Mr. Zembiec. “A lot of the machinery out there now is high tech or requires computer programming or coding. Although that sometimes requires higher skills, it makes for better paying jobs.”
A few miles south in Lewis County, Aries Chemical Inc. Vice President Bruce Graveley described manufacturing as a tough industry.
“It’s a tough environment in terms of recent years,” said Mr. Graveley. “Almost everything we sell is shipped out of Lewis County, so trucking and the lack of rail service are detrimental to our business.”
However, Mr. Graveley highlighted the great workforce that is available in Lewis County. Aries Chemical Inc. employs roughly 25 people and is considered a major manufacturer employer in the county.
“For us, the people that we do have are good employees with a great work ethic,” said Mr. Graveley. “They seem to work together very well.”
Aries Chemical Inc. manufactures water treatment chemicals and equipment that are used by industries and municipalities. These products are designed to properly treat water for consumption, process water, in plant water recycling, and reuse and clean up wastewater prior to discharge to the environment.
“Aries Chemical has enjoyed good sales growth in recent years,” said Mr. Graveley. “Aries Chemical has focused on growing our business with an increased sales and marketing group along with new product offerings.”
Both Mr. Graveley and Mrs. Duffy from Queenaire Technologies shared a similar outlook on the future, stating they hope manufacturing continues to grow in the tri-county region.
“Hopefully we continue to manufacture things and there’s some good growth there,” said Ms. Graveley. “It is a tough environment in New York state but I am hopeful.”
“We need a lot more of it, that’s for sure,” said Mrs. Duffy. “Really the only thing that will save the area up here is manufacturing and small business.”
The CEO and president of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, Randy Wolken, believes chip manufacturing will turn Mr. Graveley and Mrs. Duffy’s hopes into a reality.
“The future is incredibly bright, brighter than it’s ever been,” said Mr. Wolken. “Micron Technology is in the process of preparing a site as we speak. When we’re done, it will be the largest investment in U.S. history.”
Mr. Wolken explained that Micron Technology plans to spend up to $100 billion building a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse. According to Mr. Wolken, the impacts of this plant will be felt all around Upstate and Northern New
York.
“I believe when it’s all said and done, between 100,000 and 250,000 people will move here,” said Mr. Wolken. “That would be 50,000 plus jobs in our region. It will be transformative.”
In addition to this, Mr. Wolken stated that other manufacturers will likely move into the region.
“When you make chips, other industries want to be here, it’s a foundational technology,” said Mr. Wolken. “Chips are in everything. They’re in all of our advanced products.”
Looking to the future, Mr. Wolken believes New York will soon be one of the top manufacturing locations in the country.
“Micron is the fourth largest company in the semiconductor industry in the world,” said Mr. Wolken. “And they’re going to be making the vast majority of their chips in our communities. We are vastly becoming the best place to make products in the county.”
