The state of manufacturing in the tri-county region has been described as strong, steady, and robust by various prominent figures of manufacturing in Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties who are all hopeful for a bright future in their respective industries.

The tri-county is home to over 150 manufacturers that specialize in numerous industries including aluminum products, transportation equipment, primary and fabricated metal products, paper manufacturing, wood products, gun cleaning products, stone and concrete products, bowling pins, and even cream cheese.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.