Although the global investment market is in a volatile state, local financial advisors say people who want to start a portfolio shouldn’t be too worried about the current conditions. It’s possible to start investing now, stay invested, and still make healthy gains in the long run.
“We are coming off a roughly 20% correction in the market, but anticipate continued volatility for at least the next few months. The stock market is forward looking, and more than likely anticipating a recession,” said Ryan T. Niles, a financial advisor for Niles Asset Management in Canton.
There are two major factors in play – continued inflation as a lingering result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat that inflation.
“[What] most people are worried about right now is the investment world is being rocked by the persistent inflation we keep seeing and continuation of raising interest rates … that’s the Fed’s best medicine to combat persistent inflation,” said Joe E. Gang, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Potsdam.
“This will negatively impact profitability, again leading to volatility within the stock market,” Mr. Niles said.
Experts have differing views of the current market state. Some say we’re in a recession. Some say we’re headed into a recession. Regardless, the market is down while inflation is up. However, financial advisors say to keep your money invested, don’t panic, and ride out the current wave. Dips and peaks are normal.
“There really is no perfect time to start (investing). If you look at someone staying invested, if they bought at the top of the market ... and stay invested for the long term, those returns aren’t much different then someone who bought from the bottom of the market and stayed invested,” Mr. Gang said.
Factors new investors should consider include risk tolerance – determining if one wants stable investments with smaller long-term gains, or riskier investments that can make major up or down swings, but in the long term yield larger gains.
“Each investor has his or her own investment needs. These may include age, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Consequently, an investor should begin any process with a sound investment policy statement,” Mr. Niles said. “This statement should include policy goals, tolerance for risk, and time horizon. Younger employees have a longer time horizon to recoup losses within the market. Plus, new contributions will have a more positive impact on long-term investing in down markets. Therefore, it is important that young investors assume the necessary level of risk to meet long-term retirement goals.”
A second factor to consider are goals. Are you investing in the short term to make, for example, an emergency fund with six months of expenses? Or are you investing for the long run to have a retirement account or leave a legacy fund for children or grandchildren?
Mr. Gang says people who want to invest for retirement should take advantage of any employer-sponsored plan, especially if there’s an employer match.
“The only way to guarantee you’re doubling your money is to take advantage of the employer match,” he said. “I’d recommend evaluating what your overarching goals are and sitting with a finance professional to find out what your comfort of risk is, craft a plan of what your goals are both long-term and short-term.
“At Niles, we believe investors need to remain patient and be thinking long-term. Markets go up and markets go down, but long term markets will always rise,” Mr. Niles said. “The stock market has often produced optimal returns investors need to meet retirement goals. Conversely, primarily investing in fixed income products, annuities, and other stable funds will hinder the ability of the individual to keep up with or exceed inflation long-term.”
Mr. Gang also says selling off or taking money out of investments during a downswing can lead to losing money in the long-term. He says historically, 60% of the best days in the overall market have happened “within 60 days of the worst days.”
“Just the power of staying invested for the full up and down, your dollar return is actually significantly higher,” he said. “It shows the effect of missing the 10 best days of the market. Your best dollar return from 1980 to 2016, you stayed invested the whole time, you’d average around 11.5%. If you miss those 10 best days (by not being invested), your annual return drops to about 9.3%.”
Both Mr. Niles and Mr. Gang say they believe the market will grow over the coming years and decades.
“Two factors play a role in why markets will continue to grow long-term. First, global wealth has significantly increased over the last 20 years, nearly tripling. Second, there has been a fundamental shift in how individuals save for retirement,” Mr. Niles said.
“As a whole, U.S. economic growth is going to continue. We had a huge shot in the arm from all the stimulus package passed to combat the pandemic. Over the long term, the numbers don’t lie. The market, the U.S. economy and the world economy is going to continue to grow. For the long-term investors, they’ll be better off in the future staying true to their plan and fully invested,” Mr. Gang said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.