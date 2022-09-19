The stock market is extremely volatile, the value of a dollar is dropping rapidly and consumer confidence that the economy will be better in a year is very low. Even with all the challenges in today’s economy, investment experts want their customers to know there are ways investors at all levels can protect their finances and weather the storm.
Jeffrey W. Kimball, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Watertown, has some simple advice he gives his clients when the market gets tough.
“I remind my clients their plan is for the long term.” he said. “I also remind the clients the reason why we encourage them to have an emergency fund that covers three to 12 months of household expenses.”
Having a stable financial foundation, to keep from dipping into investment accounts for financial emergencies, is one of the most important pieces of financial advice around.
Mr. Kimball said he has started to work with his clients on their discretionary spending, tracking monthly budgets and seeing where their dollars go.
“During periods of high inflation, discretionary spending is usually the part of the budget that needs to be tightened,” he said. “By helping my clients get a better grasp on their discretionary spending, it makes it easier for them to realize areas in their budget to tighten up.”
Mr. Kimball said he advises his clients to look into what are known as “non-market correlated assets,” which are assets whose value exists regardless of the stock market, interest rates or the other factors that impact the investment world.
“Some examples of this are business or home equity lines of credit, and permanent life insurance,” he said. “Having non-market correlated assets helps our clients feel more confident when the market is down, knowing they have other funds they could tap into if they needed money, and not having to stress about the down market.”
For those who are still active in the market, fixed-income assets may seem like a more attractive option. Government or corporate bonds are one such asset; they offer a relatively predictable return on investment, and they’re unlikely to lose all their value. As with all investments, bonds carry risk and its entirely possible for a bond-holder to lose money when investing with them.
Mr. Kimball said almost every investor has bonds in their portfolio of assets, and he has taken to reminding those investors of the risks bonds hold.
“When clients are looking for safe spaces to put their money, like savings (accounts, Certificates of Deposit), etcetera, I remind them that if their money doesn’t keep up with inflation, losing purchasing power is a risk as well,” he said.
The best way to keep apprised of the risks inherent to various methods of investing is to check with a financial advisor, like Mr. Kimball, who can inform clients of specific market conditions and wider trends for a wide range of investing options.
Mr. Kimball said overall, with economic conditions like those that exist today, he stressed to his clients that all their plans are long-term, and staying on-plan through rough patches is an important part of investment strategy.
“Stay the course,” he said. “Their funds are for the long term.”
For those who may not be planning as long-term as others, like retirees or those approaching retirement age, Mr. Kimball said he discusses various “safe-dollar strategies,” or investing plans that rely less on volatile, market-linked assets and more on non-market correlated assets that provide a more stable financial foundation.
“We can work on building a safety net that does not rely on the market, so they can use those assets when the market is down,” he said.
All these plans, he said, are best laid through a professional financial planner. And as with all investments, Mr. Kimball stressed that there can be no bulletproof method of protecting invested finances – all investments carry some risk, and there’s always the potential to lose all the money one has invested in a certain asset. There is no investing strategy available that provides assured profits or assured protection from loss.
