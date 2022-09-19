The stock market is extremely volatile, the value of a dollar is dropping rapidly and consumer confidence that the economy will be better in a year is very low. Even with all the challenges in today’s economy, investment experts want their customers to know there are ways investors at all levels can protect their finances and weather the storm.

Jeffrey W. Kimball, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Watertown, has some simple advice he gives his clients when the market gets tough.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.