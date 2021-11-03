BOONVILLE — In honor of Veterans Day, the Adirondack Community Chorus will present “Sweet Land of Liberty” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Boonville’s First Presbyterian Church, 121 James St.
“Sweet Land of Liberty,” composed by Randy Vader, Jay Rouse and Camp Kirkland, is a rousing production of song and narration — including patriotic works, American folk songs and spirituals.
Terry Marcy is the soloist in the title song, and narrator Michael Ferris is the soloist in “This Land is Your Land.” Claire Haile is the featured soloist in “The Lord’s Prayer,” and Kendra Virkler will sing “Wayfaring Stranger.”
The featured soloist in “Peace Like a River” is Todd Galarneau. Angela Bartelotte will solo for “Down by the Riverside”. During “Great Is They Faithfulness,” Judelle White and Brian Johnston have solo performances.
Sue LeClar will play “Taps” during a salute to fallen heroes. Nancy Coughlin will read a quote from Chief Tecumseh. Dick LeClar will recite the Gettysburg Address.
The concert will conclude with “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Local veterans will provide a color guard for the performance and the chorus will present a salute to the armed forces, inviting former and active service men and women to stand when they hear the song from their branch of service.
Director Peg Nuspliger will conduct the concert. Mel Chalker will serve as keyboard accompanist, and the drummer is Bill Sawyer.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A portion of “Sweet Land of Liberty” was presented at Constable Hall on Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.