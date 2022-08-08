American Legions host car shows

The Lowville American Legion is hosting classic car, motorcycle, truck and Rat Rod shows through Aug. 30 at the post, 5383 Dayan St., Lowville. An emporium of food will be available at every show as well as musical entertainment. Cruise in to the Memory Lane Cruise-in to benefit the Carthage Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789 Wednesday nights at the Price Chopper Plaza, High Street, West Carthage, 5-8 p.m. weather permitting. Each owner of the classic vehicle — car, truck, motorcycle, snowmobile — receives a door prize ticket. There are also 50/50 and bucket raffles, music and food available. There will be a season end raffle to be drawn in August with the prize of children’s Mack truck valued at $399. Tickets are $5. All proceeds benefit the Legion Youth Scholarship Fund. Photo provided
