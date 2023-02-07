The U.S. ended its military draft 50 years ago this winter after 25 uninterrupted years of conscription. As the Washington Post reported in a story published Feb. 4 in the Watertown Daily Times, the draft “created an arbitrary but lasting divide between the nearly 2 million men who had been drafted and those who would avoid conscription by celebrating their 19th birthdays after January, 1973.”
The Watertown Daily Times is looking for individuals who would like to share their experiences with the draft, either by welcoming it, avoiding it, ignoring it and signing up for duty regardless, or actively protesting against it.
Contact WDT features writer Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or by writing to him at Watertown Daily Times, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.