Sackets Harbor Quilt Show returns Oct. 1, 2

SACKETS HARBOR — The annual Sackets Harbor Quilt Show returns here on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual show is held at several venues: the municipal building, 112 N. Broad St.; Hay Memorial Library, 105 S. Broad St.; the Old Stone Chapel, 1823 E. Main St., and the Watertown Savings Bank building, 100 W. main St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The 2022 featured artist is Vicki Wilson of Sackets Harbor. Ms. Wilson a prolific and skilled traditional quilter. She has a lifetime work of approximately 60 quilts. She has also made many quilts for nonprofit organizations like the Urban Mission, Quilts of Valor, Salvation Army and Hospice.
The quilt show will also feature a local quilt challenge with “people’s choice” voting, the Hoffman Fabrics International 2022-23 Challenge quilts, a community heritage quilt exhibit and an area featuring shop consignments quilts, table runners linens books, puzzles, note cards and more.
There will also be exhibits from the Thousand Islands Arts Center, North Country Bird Club and other organizations.
Show “passport” admission, good all weekend, is $4.
The annual show, hosted by Hay memorial Library, is made possible by the village of Sackets Harbor with a grant from the Town of Hounsfield Committee for the Advancement of Tourism, and also by funds from the statewide Community Regrants Program in association with the New York State Council on the Arts.
