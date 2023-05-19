The online auction for this year’s event is now live and features artwork, airline ticket vouchers, vacation home rentals, paddle boards, gift cards, private boat cruises, rafting passes and more. The dinner reception with a special live auction, including New York Giants football tickets, go-cart, and more is on June 8, at the Edgewood Resort in Alexandria Bay. Tickets are now available now.
The online auction will close on June 8.
A portion of the proceeds raised from this year’s event will be dedicated to enhancing vital mental health services at Samaritan Medical Center. The increased demand for mental health services in our community can be seen as Samaritan’s Emergency Department behavioral health unit patient volume has doubled this past year, and its inpatient mental health unit continues to be full.
Additional details, the online auction, and updates may be found online by visiting wdt.me/golfclassic. For more information or for questions, write to donations@shsny.com.
