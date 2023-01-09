WATERTOWN — The Watertown Lions Club and the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living are collaborating to provide a monthly support group for community members who are blind or have low vision.
The support group will meet at 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at NRCIL, 210 Court St., Room 107.
The purpose of the support group is to foster personal growth, self-determination, emotional support, independence and mobility, as well as help to improve the quality of life for adults who are living with blindness and low vision.
In addition, the support group will include topics on low vision technology, tips for independent living skills, educational opportunities and social activities.
Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife said she is pleased that the club is collaborating with NRCIL to offer the monthly group.
“Lions are known for working on projects designed to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and improve eye health and eye care,” she said in a news release. “Partnering with NRCIL on this project supports our community members so they can see’ the world in the best way they can.”
“NRCIL is proud to work with the Lions Club and community members to build additional resources for people who are blind or have low vision,” said Aileen Martin, executive director of NRCIL. “This support group can help us to identify additional needs in the community and begin to build services to fill those gaps.”
NRCIL is a professional peer-run organization working with people with disabilities while partnering with communities to create accessibility and inclusion.
For more information, contact Karen Strife, president of the Watertown Lions Club at kd_strife@hotmail.com or call 315-408-5397.
