WATERTOWN — Earlier this week, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced $10 million had been awarded in the first round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund to 13 programs, covering 63 sites. The governor also launched a series of reproductive health care roundtables to discuss the needs and experiences of providers and how New York is confronting challenges and protecting access in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.
Among the first round awardees was Planned Parenthood of North Country New York Inc. and its seven clinics across the region.
Applications for round two of funding will open next week. For the second phase, $15 million will be awarded to a broader array of programs, including independent clinics.
“Under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for those seeking reproductive health care, and I am committed to working with providers across the state to ensure they have the support and resources they need,” Gov. Hochul said. “We will continue to build on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and providers to safeguard abortion access in our state.”
For phase one, the New York State Department of Health is awarding $10 million to organizations that are currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program, which delivers comprehensive family planning and reproductive health services to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals of reproductive age — and have provided medical and/or surgical abortions in the past 12 months.
A statement from Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York indicated the new grant money will be used to expand abortion provider capacity at PPNCNY’s seven health centers in Clinton, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, to provide necessary infrastructure support, and meet emerging and unexpected needs to ensure patients have continued access to abortion care in New York State — no matter what. It was not disclosed how much the organization received through this funding.
“Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York, Inc. is thankful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health for investing in abortion care in the North Country through Phase One of Expanding Safe and Supportive Abortion Access in New York State funding,” the statement read. “We are thrilled to partner with her as she continues to build on New York’s nation-leading protections for abortion patients and providers to safeguard abortion access.”
