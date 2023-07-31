You can’t walk through The Eagle Shoppe in downtown Clayton without noticing an array of apparel from the 1000 Islands 40 Acres Clothing Company.
Designs range in variety from hats, shirts, hoodies, to magnets and stickers.
Part owner, graphic designer, and local fishing enthusiast Chuck A. Costantino’s mother, Mary Elaine Costantino, founded The Eagle Shoppe, which houses their apparel, in 1974. When his mother passed away, Mr. Costantino’s brother Tony and sister-in-law Stephanie purchased the business.
He said they had spoken about making apparel that involves the river.
“For us, it made natural sense to focus around fishing, and particularly muskie fishing, which is our passion,” he said.
Mr. Costantino said his love for the river comes from his grandfather, who was born on Grindstone Island in 1900.
Matt C. Costantino, the son of Mr. Costantino, who helps with the online store and marketing, began helping with the family’s company about three years ago.
He said getting feedback and seeing people wearing their clothes is extremely rewarding.
Fishing is something that Mr. Costantino has been doing for his whole life, he said.
“Being able to take something you love and then spin it and turn it into this product that people can wear, you can take pride in that, it’s pretty cool,” he said.
Last year, the clothing company began giving out flags with their logo on it when people would show them that they caught a muskie and released it back to the river.
According to the company website, many years ago guides and fisherman would fly a white flag on a return trip home to signal to the people onshore that there was a muskie on board the boat. Times have changed and now the muskie has become a fish that was caught and released, no flags were flown anymore. Because of 40 Acres Closthing Co. flags are being raised once again, but this time to signify the release of the fish and to raise awareness of the need for muskie preservation.
Muskellunge, commonly called muskies, are one of the most sought after trophy game fish in the St. Lawrence River. Anglers come from all over the world in search of these fish, which can grow to be several feet in length. In the 1980s, muskie populations were on the decline because of over-fishing and habitat loss, putting the future of these fish at risk.
The younger Mr. Costantino said that before, the anglers would bring the fish back and tourists would take photos with the muskie. Now, there is conservation for the muskies to catch and release them.
People bring in a picture of their muskie and are encouraged to show them a release photo.
Over 30 flags were given out during the first year last year.
The flags were designed by the elder Mr. Costantino and were a simple white flag with the 40 Acre Clothing Company logo.
The older Mr. Costantino said it is “cool” to have the family involved.
“My mom would be smiling to know that the tradition is continuing,” he said.
Most of the people who work for the 1000 Islands 40 Acres Clothing Company are either family or family friends.
The younger Mr. Costantino said it’s “awesome” to work closely with his father.
“As you get older, you realize you want to do more and more stuff with your family and your dad,” he said. “I wouldn’t be doing any of this if it wasn’t for him instilling it all in me.”
He said he wants to pass the love for conservation and the river and fishing to his kids.
The company has been involved in the “Save the River” program and part of the money they make they put back into research. The older Mr. Costantino said part of their mission is conservation.
The company is now a sponsor with Save the River and does work with the Department of Environmental Conservation Stocking Program.
He also said his background is in graphic design and fine arts. He taught at BOCES for 30 years teaching graphic design and communications.
Stephanie L. Costantino, who is Matt’s aunt, said she manages and directs the day-to-day operations with both Matt and Chuck to figure out the direction of the brand. She said her mother-in-law, Mary Elaine Costantino, was instrumental in what the shop has become.
“It’s really important to us that we keep going, both what she wanted and the role that she played within the community, and it’s also really important that my brother-in-law, his artwork, is memorialized for a long time,” she said.
Matt Costantino called Stephanie the “glue” of the company.
Stephanie called her mother-in-law one of her favorite people in the world, and said she constantly misses her.
“When she asked if I would do it (take over the store), there wasn’t really a choice in my mind,” she said. “I think what we’re doing in trying to raise awareness with regards to the health and viability of the fishery, is really, really important. It’s really important to me that we not only continue to hand down the stories that are handed down within our family, but that we try and get people talking in a larger community about the stories and continue to just spread the word so that the river that my kids and Chuck and Tony (Stephanie’s husband) grew up navigating, that it continues in a healthy and viable way.”
Matt Costantino has recently obtained his guides license and will be operating Finlander Charters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.