The beautiful Angel Rock Waterfront Cottages and Vacation Homes in Cape Vincent has been the host of countless weddings and various events throughout its three years of hosting events, and it began with a wedding for owner Carol Thomas’s daughter.
“It’s a good feeling that people want to have this most special day here,” co-owner Carol Thomas said. “And it is a beautiful area. And a lot of times their families from out of town have never seen our wonderful Thousand Islands area.”
Angel Rock has 30 rentals that range from one bedroom to five bedrooms, and across the street from these rentals is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home along with the wedding barn that is used for the different events.
People get the house, barn, and most people add a tent, according to Mrs. Thomas, all for one price. People get “the barn and everything all three days.” Mrs. Thomas said.
The all-inclusive price range is from about $4,800 to $5,200. The price varies based on the time of the year. This includes access to the house, barn, luxury bathrooms/rental trailer, and accommodations for up to 10 people for three nights in the house.
Some of the amenities the lodge offers include: an in-ground pool, shuffleboard, horseshoes, volleyball, a playground, kayak and canoe rentals, reserved dockage, fishing, grilling and campfire, according to its website.
Angel Rock is open year-round so the amenities for the winter include ice fishing and ice skating weather permitting, with nearby attractions of skiing, indoor ice skating, and snowmobiling.
One of the favorite aspects about seeing a wedding for Mrs. Thomas is how pleased they can make the bride and groom.
“We find that every bridal party that’s been here has been so happy. So to us, that’s rewarding because they’re like ‘This is so perfect!’” Mrs. Thomas said.
It’s not always sunshine and rainbows, however, as with everything, there are some challenges that happen throughout the process.
Mrs. Thomas said that it is extremely challenging to make sure that everyone knows where they are going.
Due to the fact that Angel Rock has so many cottages and buildings, that makes it a little confusing for guests that are not from the area, and that makes them “all come to the wrong spot,” Mrs. Thomas said.
One of the aspects of Angel Rock that sets it apart from any other location is the barn.
“Our barn allows for any sort of decorations,” Mrs. Thomas said. “They’ve got three days to do their decorating, and every single wedding we’ve had has been a totally different look, and that’s what we like to see.”
“It’s just more relaxed for the bridal party, all the way around,” Mrs. Thomas said. “So we go for people to be relaxed and comfortable, and that’s what we offer. As well as their guests are relaxed and comfortable at Angel Rock.”
One couple that decided to have their “most special day” at Angel Rock are Alex and Jason Van Wie, a couple who got married in October of 2021.
“I really fell in love with barn-themed weddings,” Mrs. Van Wie said. “We loved the venue. We loved the fact that my family who was visiting could be right across the street for lodging, and it was just a great location.”
As it has been with everything the past two years now, COVID threw a wrench in the wedding planning. Mr. and Mrs. Van Wie were supposed to get married on Sept. 26, 2020, and they were forced to move it a full year.
“Angel Rock was very very accommodating with moving everything and helping us make sure all of the vendors were good,” Mrs. Van Wie said.
Mrs. Van Wie said that the day before the wedding, co-owner Dan Thomas came over to make sure that the couple had everything that they needed.
“Anytime we needed any little thing, they were right there to answer the phone and get it for us, and that was really helpful,” Mrs. Van Wie said.
Mr. Van Wie actually helped build some of the cottages when he was in high school, according to Mrs. Van Wie.
The barn is something that really impressed Mr. and Mrs. Van Wie.
“The barn was gorgeous,” Mrs. Van Wie said. “It was everything we had pictured… It was just a great atmosphere for everybody, and we had so many compliments on how great of a venue it was.”
Mrs. Van Wie recalled that right before she was getting ready to walk down the aisle, it started raining.
“That part was interesting,” Mrs. Van Wie said. “I just started laughing, it was like a half laugh, half cry - a good cry. And just when everybody started cheering, I looked up and saw Jason get laughing a little bit, and just that moment was really nice.”
“Unforgettable, loving, grateful,” Mr. and Mrs. Van Wie said of their wedding.
Mr. and Mrs. Van Wie also wanted to extend their thanks to the following vendors that took part in their wedding: Eldredge Photo and Video, St. Lawrence Spirits Chateau, Embellish Catering, O’Brien’s Bar, Pretty Little Vintage, Wedding and Event Florals by Vinnie, Whirlin’ Disc DJs, Henry Clarence Coach, Mint Julep Spa & Salon, Kelsey Darou Esthetics, NY Bridal and Co., Men’s Wearhouse, Tent All Rent All, and Party Rentals.
Carol and Dan Thomas continue to use their beautiful and unique barn for many different events, and even more memories are to come at the lovely Angel Rock Waterfront Cottages and Vacation Homes.
