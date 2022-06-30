For anyone with a love of the St. Lawrence River, its boating history or just getting out on the water, the Antique Boat Museum offers plenty of opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the water, in gorgeous historic boats.
For many years, the museum has run its “Ride the River” program, where anyone can reserve a private tour of the river in a signature Hacker Craft mahogany runabout.
Nowadays, the signature Ride the River boat is Miss 1000 Islands III, a Hacker-built, 30-foot long runabout that was first on the water in 2005. She started her time with the Antique Boat Museum in 2020.
The historic design and powerful engine, with over 380 horsepower, is an iconic symbol of the 1000 Islands affluent history and strong marine traditions.
On a 45-minute journey around the waterfront of Clayton and the Thousand Islands, visitors are treated to tidbits of local history, gorgeous views, a one-on-one experience with veteran Thousand Islands captains, and a good amount of speed. Wooden runabouts are often known for their powerful engines and high speeds, and Miss 1000 Islands III is a powerful machine herself.
Visitors can see the process of working on and restoring a three-cockpit boat like Miss 1000 Islands III in the boatshop on shore. In the historic Stone Building on the muesum’s Mary Street campus, visitors can look on as master boatwright Michael Gorman restores a number of boats, including the 30-foot-long wooden runabout Footloose and Fancy Free.
Reservations to ride on Miss 1000 Islands III must be made in advance by calling the Antique Boat Museum, or at the front desk. Tickets cost $40 per adult, $30 per youth and $25 per child for nonmembers, and museum members pay a flat rate of $30 per person. Tickets to “Ride the River” come with full admission to the museum as well.
Hacker is a brand, started by John L. Hacker in Detroit in 1908. The boats were nationally renowned, and the company remains as the longest-lasting wooden motorboat manufacturer in the world. Moving to New York in the 1970s, Hacker Craft was purchased by Morgan Marine in the 1980s, which still builds boats to the original Hacker designs in Lake George.
The boat is one of many wooden runabouts in the Antique Boat Museum’s collection, but its modern construction makes it far better suited to the requirements of running five tours a day, seven days a week.
For those looking for a longer experience, the Antique Boat Museum offers chartered sunset cruises on a number of its historic wooden watercraft.
For a $350 fee, visitors can charter the Gadfly, a 1931 Hutchinson Boat Works-built sedan commuter boat; Miss Thousand Islands III; or Teal, a 1989 Gar Wood-built mahogany runabout.
For $700, visitors can charter the much larger Zipper, a 1974 classic commuter boat with space for 10.
For a sunset cruise, travelers depart from the Antique Boat Museum docks at 6:30 p.m., for an evening of beauty and fun on the St. Lawrence River. Visitors can bring a cooler with snacks and beverages, watch the sun set on the water, and return to dock at 8:30 p.m.
The dock has a lift that enables handicapped individuals to easily enter and exit into these riding boats.
The captains that run these tours for the boat museum are all volunteers, fully certified as master mariners by the United States Coast Guard, according to Caitlin Playle, event and communication’s coordinator for the museum.
“That is something that we do not budge on; they are all held to the highest standards of safety,” she said.
For people who want a more quiet float on the river, the Antique Boat Museum also offers a free skiff livery service, where museum patrons can row around French Creek Bay in a classic St. Lawrence skiff.
The St. Lawrence skiff is an icon of the region’s maritime tradition. Emerging in the waters around Clayton and Alexandria Bay in the late 1800s, the plank-built boats were designed specifically for fishing up and down the U.S. and Canadian coastlines.
Now, they offer a tranquil rowboat experience for leisure boaters around the region. The Antique Boat Museum has a number of skiffs on hand, and attendants on hand seven days a week to assist patrons in getting on the water. They generally fit between one to three passengers.
Rounding out their on-water experiences, the Antique Boat Museum offers free community rowing and sailing sessions. Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., between June 28 and Aug. 30, those interested can experience rowing or sailing in small boats owned by the museum. Expert staff and volunteers will be on-hand to offer help and pointers to those unfamiliar with rowing or sailing.
In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for community sailing or rowing is Wednesday. All on-water experiences, from the skiff livery to the sunset cruises, are dependent on good weather, and will be canceled in the event of rain or high winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.