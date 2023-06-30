The St. Regis Mohawk Reservation is an area of the north country rich in tradition and culture, and tourism officials with the tribe said visitors to the area are encouraged to experience the rich tapestry the native community has to offer, with culturally immersive tours and other activities that shine a light on the Akwesasne people and their history.
Randi Barreiro is a marketing specialist with Akwesasne Travel, the official Destination Marketing and Management Organization (DMMO) for Akwesasne. She provided a tour to NNY Living to detail the work her agency is doing to promote cultural tourism in the area.
The St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, which sits on the bank of the St. Lawrence River and straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada, was settled by Mohawks and other Iroquois people thousands of years ago, long before the arrival of Europeans to the New World. After the War of 1812, Akwesasne lands were split in two when the border between the U.S. and Canada was drawn directly through tribal lands, creating northern portions within the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, and the southern portion in New York state.
Barreiro said during the tour the overarching goal of her office’s effort is to promote tourism and educate visitors on the Mohawk way of life, maintain and support traditional artisans, and strengthen the bond between the Akwesasne people and surrounding communities through tours and other immersive activities that provide a look at the traditional culture and way of life of the Haudenosaunee.
The Haudenosaunee, or “people of the longhouse,” of which the Mohawks are part, have a unique cultural identity, Barreiro
said.
Basket weaving and the art of making wooden lacrosse sticks are both deeply embedded in Mohawk culture, and visitors to the area can meet the people who keep these pieces of traditional culture alive and build an appreciation of the skills that have been handed down through countless generations. Visitors can also learn about the Native North American Traveling College, a grassroots effort that began in the 70s when a group of native peoples took it upon themselves to create an educational initiative to help reconnect the Haudenosaunee to the traditional way of life, language, and history of the Iroquois.
“Immersive tours and events are your gateway to this vibrant Mohawk community,” a brochure from the Akwesasne Travel reads.
Barreiro said there are a wide range of creators working on land-based arts around the Akwesasne community. Land-based arts focus on using materials available and using every part of those materials.
“We wanted to open up our cultural environments and experiences, and be more intentional about it,” Barreiro said.
Akwesasne Cultural Center Library and Museum
A good place for visitors to start their exploration of Akwesasne culture and history is the Cultural Center Library and Museum, where a guided tour illuminates the traditional artistic heritage of the community. On display at the center is a collection of archaeological remnants, splint baskets, beadwork, and replica wampum belts.
A depiction of the Hiawatha belt tells the story of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which brought the original five tribes together in solidarity. The tree in the center represents the Onondaga people, on whose land the tree of peace was planted, and is open on either side to allow tribes from the east and west to join the confederation, explained the museum’s cultural manager Marla Jacobs.
Jacobs said the center aims to provide a comprehensive look at the history and culture of the Haudenosaunee to students and visitors alike.
“This is a long period of history,” Jacobs said, displaying a 9,000-year-old hammer at the center. Archaeological remnants on exhibition were collected from around the north country and beyond, she said, adding that pottery fragments and stone tools provide proof that the Haudenosaunee have been living in the area for thousands of years.
In addition to the displays that spotlight traditional artisan skills and historical artifacts, the center provides a look at the contributions of Mohawk ironworkers, highlights an artist of the month, and houses a gift shop that carries art, books, and mementos.
Basket weaving
Akwesasne has historically been renowned for its black ash splint basket makers, and visitors can expect to meet the people that continue to create intricate works of art for both decorative and utility purposes.
“There’s utility baskets, but there’s also what we call fancy baskets,” Barreiro said. “You’ll see a ton of them at the museum.”
She said that every basket represents a community of people that know every step of the basket-making process.
Raising awareness of the traditional methods and materials used in the process is especially important now, Barreiro said, as the black ash tree population is currently threatened by the emerald ash borer, an invasive species impacting almost every county in New York.
“I think there’s probably a ticking clock, but we’re doing everything we can,” Barreiro said. She hopes that educating people on the traditional, land-based methods of creating the baskets will help raise awareness of the looming environmental threat.
‘From log to lacrosse stick’
Lacrosse sticks, like hockey sticks and baseball bats, have undergone many modern-day changes in construction and materials, but traditional artisans continue to make the sticks using the same methods employed for centuries. Known as the Creator’s gift, lacrosse is an integral part of Akwesasne history and remains a key piece of the culture today. While the sport has changed and grown worldwide, there was a time when most wooden lacrosse sticks were manufactured by Akwesasne artisans.
Barreiro said lacrosse is an important and vibrant part of the community in all its forms, recreational, competitive, and spiritual. Recreational lacrosse is played all over the world in both outdoor and indoor settings. The traditional form is considered medicine and used for healing, and was first witnessed by French Jesuit missionaries arriving in the area in the 17th century.
Visitors can see the workshops where sticks continue to be made “from log to lacrosse stick,” meet the people who make them, and learn about the methods employed in their construction, including a look at how trees are selected and harvested, how logs are split, steamed, bent, and carved. They will ultimately be able to handle a finished wooden lacrosse stick.
Life on the river
Barreiro said a key piece of understanding Akwesasronon and their culture and history is understanding the importance of the St. Lawrence River on both of those things. Known in Mohawk as the Kaniatarowanenneh, or the “big waterway,” it has a rich history of aboriginal use and occupation dating back almost 10,000 years.
She brought NNY Living to her family home, which sits on the bank of the St. Lawrence.
“This is the best place in the entire world,” Barreiro laughed. “We’re a very strong river community and positioning ourselves as a river community unlike any other really starts right there at the water.”
She said that connection to the river is common in the Akwesasne people, and is rooted in centuries of history and tradition.
Visitors can experience these traditional arts up close and meet Mohawk makers at the 2023 Akwesasne Art Market and Juried Show on July 2. The free event, featuring several musical acts and special performances, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Generations Park. Some 50-plus art and food vendors are slated to participate in the market. More information can be found at akwesasne.travel/events.
The Akwesasne Cultural Center Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at (518) 358-2461, the library at (518) 358-2240, or visit akwesasneculturalcenter.org.
For more information or to book immersive tours, contact Akwesasne Travel at (518) 358-4238 or by emailing info@akwesasne.travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.