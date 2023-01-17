Attention to the Details: Heather VanValkenburgh creates unique wedding designs

Heather VanValkenburgh, owner of Everlasting Events in Clayton. Photo by DM Photography

Heather VanValkenburgh at Everlasting Events in Clayton works hard to make her clients weddings and events special and easy to plan.

She brings a lot of knowledge with her, having worked in event planning for eight years at Clayton’s 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, and has run Everlasting Events for just about two years now.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.