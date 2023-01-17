Attention to the Details: Heather VanValkenburgh creates unique wedding designs

Heather VanValkenburgh at Everlasting Events in Clayton works hard to make her clients weddings and events special and easy to plan.
She brings a lot of knowledge with her, having worked in event planning for eight years at Clayton’s 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, and has run Everlasting Events for just about two years now.
“I love being able to make my own schedule, and be accessible to my clients when they need me,” she said. “I have no restrictions, I do everything from start to finish if that’s what the client wants.”
Heather said she’s learned that accessibility and availability are some of the most important parts of event and wedding planing, being available around the clients schedule to discuss details and make decisions.
“I always have my phone on me, late at night and on weekends, just to be there for them when they need me,” she said.
During the planning process, Heather said she can provide a list of referred vendors, companies she has worked with before and can vouch for their quality.
“When they decide what they want, I am in charge of looking out for their interests, helping them find décor, venues, pricing and budgeting, floor layouts for tables and seating, invitations, literally whatever they need,” she said.
All the client has to do is sign the contracts and cover the costs, and Heather can take care of the rest.
Travel events outside of New York are also part of Heather’s portfolio. She said one of the more unique aspects of her planning business is that she is willing and ready to travel for events, whether its a destination wedding, an event in another state, and she’s also willing to work with clients who don’t live in New York and don’t plan to have their events here.
“I have booked three or four New York couples on destination weddings,” she said. “I’m definitely not restricted to New York, and I’m working to push out into other states, build my business and spread my name into other markets.”
Expanding the business into other states is something Heather said can help her plan even better events, building relationships with venues and vendors outside of upstate New York.
The busiest time for Heather’s business is typically May through October, she said, with fall weddings being a popular choice locally. She said she’s trying to advocate for winter weddings, which can offer a unique beauty to the event, but those are less popular.
“Barn weddings, summery events are super popular too,” she said. “I find a lot of people like to stick to the color of the year, the trends that are happening.”
As for timing, Heather said that there’s no set timeframe when people should plan to reach out to her on for their events.
“I’ve worked with people for as long as two years, but usually people will reach out a year before their wedding to start planning things,’ she said. “That’s definitely doable, but I’ve also had people reach out the month of. Just at the start of December I had someone reach out to book a wedding for Dec. 30, so it really can be anything.”
