CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education voted to adopt the 2023-24 budget during Tuesday’s meeting.
The spending plan totals $37,160,000, an increase of $2,354,276 over the 2022-23 budget.
The tax levy is $11,098,667, an increase of 3.16% over last year or $339,875. The tax cap for the school’s fiscal year is 3.16%.
Employee benefits have driven most of the increase, according to the presentation prepared for the board. A projected increase in health insurance costs of 20% is the central portion of that.
On the budget’s revenue side, the district expects more than $20 million in state aid, $11,098,667 in the tax levy and STAR reimbursements and $500,000 from other sources.
For the third year, the district will take a large sum from its fund balance and reserves to balance the plan.
For the 2023-24 school year, the district will use $5,306,715 from its fund balance. In the 2022-23 school year, the budget included nearly $4 million in reserve funds and in 2021-22 nearly $3 million.
Board members Victor Rycroft, Wendy Todd, Arthur Quackenbush, Robert Larrabee, Denise Sero, and Jessica Sierk voted to adopt the budget. Board members Christina Martin voted no and Christopher Marquart abstained.
A public hearing will be held on the budget at 6:45 p.m. May 4 in the high school library as part of the board’s regular meeting.
The public will vote on the budget from noon to 8 p.m. May 16.
There will be three school board seats on the ballot.
Petitions to appear on the ballot have been received from Daniel Thomas, Catherine Devins and Esther Oey.
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
