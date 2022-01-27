From fresh flowers and minimalist designs to intricately piped - yet still edible - works of art, bold colors to neutral pastels, there are tons of ways to make the perfect cake when beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In this case, the beholders are brides and grooms, shopping around for the wedding cake they’ll serve on their special day.
Amid all of the upcoming uncertainty in 2022, one thing is for sure: cakes are bound to be creative and those getting ready to tie the knot are going to have high standards for what will arguably be the most important cake of their lives due to what it represents. One local baker looking to serve as many of them as she can is Kylie K. Russell of Watertown, well known for the celebration cakes she creates for her clients.
At just 20 years old, Ms. Russell has been steadily growing her business since she was in high school. Though she may be young, she has an impressive resume of cakes backing her and is constantly learning and improving.
“I would say that for the food industry, the wedding industry, you really have to have the passion for it; it’s definitely not something that is for the weak,” she said. “There’s been times where I’ve been awake for 38 hours straight working on orders, but I love nothing more than to see my clients super happy.”
Working out of her home bakery on a quiet, snow-covered morning in Watertown, Ms. Russell swirls an icing bag over cupcakes with an ease comparable to one twice her age. The bakery is an addition to the existing kitchen of the house she grew up in after her family moved there when she was in the sixth grade.
Ms. Russell’s Cupcakes was established years ago and the name has become synonymous with the pink boxes and branding the business is known for. Ms. Russell’s love for baking began in the fourth grade at just nine years old. While her friends were watching Nickelodeon, she loved to watch the Food Network and has been experimenting in the kitchen ever since.
While not always successful, she never quit, something her dad taught her at a young age.
At the age of 10, she launched Ms. Russell’s Cupcakes. When she became a junior in high school, business started to take off. Her senior year of high school was when she started to cater weddings, graduation parties, and more, and she rebranded Ms. Russell’s Cupcakes to what is now Ms. Russell’s Kakes and More in 2018. After leaving for two years to attend her dream school Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, NC, she’s been back in town and running Ms. Russell’s Kakes and More full time in the home she shares with her sister and new nephew. She learned so much in those years and was actually able to pay for school thanks to her business - she received no financial assistance paying for school from her parents. She is now using the skills she learned, both for culinary and business purposes, every day, improving along the way.
“I would definitely say that the wedding cakes are the most fun to make,” Ms. Russell said. “I like making really tall cakes, but cakes that have different textures. There was a wedding cake that I did this year that was four tiers, and each tier was different. I really like when clients do different designs for the tiers because it gives me a bit more room for creativity; there can be ruffles on one tier and then it can be smooth on the next and then the next tier is a nice pop of color, but everything else is white. Then you have a nice fresh floral bouquet on top of the cake, which adds texture and dimension.”
Florals have been a recurring theme in many wedding cakes that Ms. Russell has had a hand in and she doesn’t see the trend going away anytime soon. She said more simple, natural, fresh florals is one of the vibes she’s been getting more recently for upcoming cake trends.
According to Ms. Russell, a bigger trend in the last couple of years has been what are known as naked cakes. People went from full–on fondant decorations to doing more natural butter creams and not doing a lot of frosting, letting the cake show through. This is a trend she sees sticking around as well considering it is both beautiful and cost effective due to the fact that there is less actual decorating and time involved in the creation.
In another turn from tradition, she’s seen a lot of people do dessert tables and things of that nature, moving away from large, traditional tiered wedding cakes. Usually, couples will do a smaller cake for themselves and then do cupcakes or other smaller dessert for their guests. Ms. Russell’s Kakes also offers chocolate fountain services to those interested in them.
Something she said she’d like to see more and do more of is old-school piping with scrollwork and nice pearl borders, noting that she loves a classic and clean cake with nice piped detail. Though it takes a lot of time, she loves the elegance the piping provides and honed her piping skill in school.
Every cake done by Ms. Russell is made in-house from scratch a few days prior to clients receiving it.
“For a wedding cake, for production, it would probably be between three and four days,” Ms. Russell said. “I never bake my cakes more than three days before they’re going to be eaten. If they have sugar flowers or any other decorations that need to dry or that will take me a little bit longer, I can make those up to a week to two weeks in advance.”
In the past year, Ms. Russell said she’s done about 25 weddings, with June to October being the busiest months and the business sometimes seeing two to three weddings in one weekend.
For 2022, Ms. Russell’s Kakes has six weddings booked already and Ms. Russell is hoping to at least double that number at the upcoming Bridal Expo in January, to be held at the Salmon Run Mall.
A technique Ms. Russell is looking forward to trying in the future is using silicone wraps that go around the cakes and work as stencils to smear buttercream overtop. When you peel them away, they leave behind a cool design that she said no one could pipe by hand. She’s seen it all over Instagram and Pinterest, so that could indicate another trend for the future.
Whether it be trends that come and go or traditional methods that stand the test of time, one thing will never change when it comes to Ms. Russell and her cakes: making sure she does all she can to deliver quality products to her clients for their big days.
“Definitely the client reactions are the best part of doing what I do; even if it’s a little kid to somebody’s big wedding day, just making somebody happy,” Ms. Russell said. “I try my best to have the best customer service, the freshest items and to work with the clients to my best ability to give them exactly what they want. And when I do that, it’s the greatest feeling.”
