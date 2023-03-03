A gentle waterfall cascading over a massive rock formation feeds a small stream that runs freely through the center of this restaurant. Large trees create an indoor feeling of being in a rainforest. Boondocks Restaurant and Bar and 3 Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls is a perfect daycation for every foodie.
As you walk into the bar area, you enter a sports aficionado’s dream world with large-screen TVs and game boards throughout the establishment. In addition, they have a massive event center capable of handling any large event (looking for a wedding venue?), and best yet, they have a large motel on the premises with an Adirondack theme. Finally, they have the best Delmonico steak I have had in a very long time. And, for that matter, any steak I have ever had.
The Delmonico steak was cooked to perfection, slightly charred on the outside to seal the juices, and perfectly pink in the middle. Some restaurants use a rib eye, while some use a New York Strip, each calling it a Delmonico. Judging by the marbling, this was unquestionably a rib-eye steak. People even say Delmonico is a smaller version of a T-bone steak. Wherever you stand, this charbroiled hunk of perfection was one of the juiciest steaks I have had in a long time.
While owning the steak market, they also have mastered an amazing array of seafood delicacies. The shrimp and scallop scampi was served over a bed of rice pilaf. The menu called for linguini pasta, although we wanted something lighter tonight. Rice pilaf is an art that employs a technique for achieving cooked grains, so they do not adhere to each other. The shrimp and scallop scampi had been cooked with the pilaf to allow the flavors to mingle.
Although judging by the texture, they had been pan-fried in butter before mixing. What a meal!
No restaurant can survive without a vibrant staff. Our server today was the motivated and energetic Morgan. Her demeanor and enthusiasm only further enhanced our meal. Behind the scenes, the masters of the kitchen were Joe and Tyler. So often, we need to remember that the strength of any restaurant starts in the kitchen and flows outward from there. Under Tracy’s leadership, Boondocks has created a world-class restaurant and event center in the middle of nowhere. Build it, and they will come; I now really believe this. This is a premier snowmobile, motorcycle, and ATV location as well. The bar area has many large-screen TVs offering the perfect venue no matter what your sport is.
Boondocks Restaurant and Bar and 3 willows Event Center is located in Lyons Falls (a 50-minute drive from Watertown) at 3950 NY-12. Call them at 315-348-4040. Owners Mike and Tracy Hurilla built the hotel in 2002 and added the restaurant in 2010. Located directly on the snowmobile/ATV trail, this is a huge hot spot for riders. In the summer months, they have a large motorcycle following with people coming from the Syracuse area and beyond to spend the weekend. Located on Route 12 in the town of West Turin, it’s an excellent halfway point for travelers. 3 Willows Event Center was added three years ago, offering a venue capable of hosting any event.
While I may have a FB Food Blog (Eating in Upstate New York and Beyond) with over 19,000 followers and a Google maps presence in the millions, only five restaurants a year make it to this amazing magazine. Boondocks and their incredible staff have made this coveted list. Please visit them and compliment them on this accomplishment.
Please follow my FB Food Blog at Eating in Upstate New York and Beyond. I do this solely to support local, family-owned restaurants. Let’s eat!
