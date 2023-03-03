A gentle waterfall cascading over a massive rock formation feeds a small stream that runs freely through the center of this restaurant. Large trees create an indoor feeling of being in a rainforest. Boondocks Restaurant and Bar and 3 Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls is a perfect daycation for every foodie.

As you walk into the bar area, you enter a sports aficionado’s dream world with large-screen TVs and game boards throughout the establishment. In addition, they have a massive event center capable of handling any large event (looking for a wedding venue?), and best yet, they have a large motel on the premises with an Adirondack theme. Finally, they have the best Delmonico steak I have had in a very long time. And, for that matter, any steak I have ever had.

