Any place that melts the cheese on your burger with a blow torch is a must-stop.
Located near the peak of the Tug Hill plateau is the Tug Hill Inn Hook and Ladder. With the highest accumulation of snow east of the Rockies, this snowmobiler hangout is a must-stop no matter what your mode of transportation is.
New to the menu is the bacon cheddar queso burger. I prefer my burgers to be on the rare side and a bit sloppy, so melting the cheese with a blow torch is the perfect solution. Generally, burgers with cheese are covered with a pan then a small amount of water is thrown in to melt the cheese. This only steams the meat and further cooks the burger taking it rapidly from medium rare to well done. Hence, why Tug Hill Inn Hook and Ladder chose the blow torch method of melting cheese.
The deep-fried cheese curds, alone are worth the trip. The curds are locally produced at Shultz Family Cheese in Lewis County, lightly deep-fried to a golden brown and have a buttery crispy outside. They then serve it with a dipping sauce that is a sweet chili dipping sauce that has a slight tang. Normally I’m not a fan of anything that takes away from the taste of what I’m eating, although the sauce did complement it.
Unlike most trail stops, the appetizers are made fresh on the premises. The dough is rolled, flattened and cut, then filled with pizza sauce and pepperoni for the “Pizza Rolls.” They also have freshly breaded chicken tenders, jalapeno peppers hand-stuffed with cheese then lightly battered and deep-fried, or even shrimp poppers.
The bar is one solid piece, over 45 feet in length, of white pine. It was donated over 50 years ago by some local loggers looking for a place to stop for a beer after a day of harvesting trees. With the bark still on it, this is perhaps the most unique bar top in the region. They also offer free wi-fi.
One of the little-known secrets to the quality of the food on Tug Hill is their source of water. With no local water system, they rely on spring-fed wells filled with water flowing from the streams in the Adirondack Mountains.
Critical to any restaurant’s success is the staff. Owners Tony and Juanita Young have assembled a loyal staff that is committed to enhancing your dining experience. My waitress today was the energetic and friendly Stefanie; her personality only further enhanced my meal. The master of the kitchen (and the blow torch) was the extremely talented Gerry. He is known for his homemade appetizers as well numerous other items on the menu. Snowmobilers may remember him from Louie’s in Barnes Corners (which is reopening soon; follow my blog to learn more).
The snowmobile trails to the Hook and Ladder are expertly groomed by Barnes Corners Sno-Pal Club. They are first out and the last ones in on this critical juncture of trails. The club is made up solely of volunteers.
Wednesday’s feature is roast beef, Thursday night is pasta night, prime rib, and on Saturday and Sunday is fresh fish. They are open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The full kitchen is open till 9 p.m. with bar food available after that. They are located at 6253 Salmon River Road, Lowville. Call them at 315-376-4299 for more information.
Over 17,000 of you now follow my Facebook food blog “Eating in Upstate New York and Beyond.” I do this sorely to support local, family-owned restaurants. I post generally every Tuesday morning unless I have had a bad meal. If I have a bad meal, I simply don’t write about the restaurant. I encourage recommendations.
NNY Living has generously allowed me the same type of forum to promote our local restaurants as well. To receive NNY Living magazine or NNY Business magazine simply subscribe to the Watertown Daily Times to receive it as a bonus, or you can subscribe to just the magazines. To subscribe call 315-782-1012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.