CANTON — When documentary film makers Stu Maddox and Joseph Applebaum were looking for a new project they surveyed people they had worked with on previous films about what the next big sleeper issue was. By a two-to-one margin, Mr. Applebaum said, the answer was loneliness.

On Oct. 26, the filmmakers were at SUNY Canton to screen their film All the Lonely People to about 60 people from St. Lawrence and Lewis County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.