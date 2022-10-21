B-Hats Curry House in Watertown brings a unique flavor to the north country, with traditional Indian and Nepalese dishes.
The restaurant, located in the Stateway Plaza on Arsenal Street and Western Boulevard, has been open since 2016, when owner Prabin R. Bhat opened it after leaving the Army. He’d been stationed at Fort Drum for years, and noted there was no place to get authentic food like he had grown up with in his home of Nepal.
The menu is filled with classic Indian and Nepalese creations, like naan bread, samosa, and of course curries in the traditional Indian way.
“I noticed there was no place I could get a real Indian curry, and I wanted to offer that to people,” Mr. Bhat said in an interview in his restaurant.
Indian curry relies on tomato, onion, garlic and ginger pastes, as well as a variety of spices depending on the flavor, mixed with a meat or protein of some kind, served with rice and often naan bread. Mr. Bhat said he gets all the proteins, like chicken, shrimp, and lamb from the Renzi Foodservice company, located in Watertown. His spices come directly from a Nepalese vendor, or a New York City importer when necessary.
Cumin, cloves, coriander, turmeric, fenugreek, cardamom and cinnamon are among the most basic spices in Indian cooking. Ginger and garlic are also foundational, and garam masala, a combination of many different spices, is famous in Indian kitchens as well.
While almost all of the B-Hat menu items are classic recipies, some options like the calamari pakora are fusions of what he’s seen local diners enjoy with Indian and Nepalese cooking methods.
The calamari pakora, which is a fried fritter of calamari, came about as Mr. Bhat noted its popularity in local restaurants, and wanted to make a unique offering at his own.
When he first opened the restaurant, Mr. Bhat offered food in a buffet style, so people could get samples of the options and figure out what they liked. Now, the restaurant is entirely made-to-order.
Mr. Bhat said his most well-liked dishes are, of course, the curries, with the chicken variety being one of the most frequently ordered items in the restaurant. The samosa, which are fried pastries filled with vegetable or chicken, are also very popular.
There are many varieties of naan bread at B-Hats Curry House, like chicken, garlic or jalapeno, which act as delicious additions to any meal option.
There are a few delicious, traditional desert options as well, like the gulab jamun, which are fried balls of dry milk in a syrup, or kheer, a traditional spiced rice pudding.
Lassi, a creamy yogurt served as a beverage, in plain or mango variety is also available at B-Hats, and traditional chai and masala chai tea.
For those who may want to try creating a traditional Indian curry at home, Mr. Bhat shared a recipe that he uses in his own kitchen for chicken curry, or kukhurako masu.
Ingredients:
- 5 lb. whole chicken bone-in (with liver, heart, and gizzard for traditional taste) cut in 1” by 1.”
- 5 teaspoons of mustard oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, cloves, cardamom, two cinnamon stick, and three bay leaves
- 1 large chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder and salt to taste
- 4 teaspoons of fresh garlic, ginger, and green chili paste
- 2 teaspoon cumin powder, coriander powder, and meat masala
- 2 medium-size chopped tomatoes
- Several grams of finely chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions:
1. Heat the mustard oil in a large size iron saucepan (Karahi) until steam is noticed out of the oil.
2. Add the cumin, fenugreek, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves, stirring them carefully until they turn dark brown.
3. Add chopped onion and stir the onions until they turn medium brown.
4. Drop in the chopped chicken, and add turmeric powder and salt to taste.
5. Stir the chicken frequently (about 20 minutes) until all the water evaporates from it in medium heat.
6. The chicken should turn light brown and get sticky on the pan.
7. Add garlic, ginger, and green chili paste and cook until the paste gets brown (about 5 minutes). Gently stir the curry frequently to ensure the chicken pieces do not break.
8. Add the cumin, coriander, and meat masala, and gently mix and cook them for another 3 minutes.
9. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook them until resulting in thick gravy. At this point, a cup of water can be added for extra gravy.
10. Finally, the kitchen must smell like one of the most pleasant places. The last step is to sprinkle the chopped fresh cilantro and let it rest for a few minutes, then serve it with white rice and daal (lentil).
Note: If you don’t like bone-in meat, use the boneless chicken thigh meat. Do not use the chicken breast meat since it lacks that authentic and deep flavor.
Also, traditional Nepalese chicken curry is made out of young roosters. They take a little longer to cook, but the overall flavor of the curry is unrivaled.
