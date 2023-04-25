Marci Pistner, a fitness instructor at the Watertown Family YMCA for the past 12 years, knew when she was just a teen about the importance of taking care of her body.
Her father was physical education teacher at a local college where she grew up when she started working out by lifting weights.
“He really motivated me,” she said.
Now, at 85, he still plays tennis and swims and Mrs. Pistner, 47, has continued to be involved in fitness, teaching three courses at the Y.
The Y’s health and wellness program currently offers 19 group exercise classes for all ages and they help with all parts of your body. Six of them are aquatics.
There’s also a health management component that educates people on diabetes prevention, blood pressure self monitoring, chronic disease management and walk with ease.
As many as 25 to 30 fitness enthusiasts participate in the fitness classes at a time. The classes can last 25 minutes or about an hour, depending on the class and type of activity.
They’re offered all year long at both the downtown Y and at the Alex T. Fairground location.
Starting at 8 a.m., one or two “groupex” classes are held every morning at the fairgrounds, while there are daily classes offered throughout the morning and as late as from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the main downtown YMCA at 115 Washington St.
Michelle L. Graham, 54, who has a master’s degree in exercise science from Syracuse University, is the senior director of health and wellness at the Y.
She stressed that the fitness classes are good for the mental and physical health for those taking them.
But most all — “it’s fun,” Mrs. Graham said.
She stressed how yoga is good for “the mind, body and spirit.”
“All of it is connected,” she went on to say. The fitness classes are for the “whole mental well being.”
During the COVID 19 pandemic, the fitness classes were offered through Zoom, but they have resumed back in person at the two Y locations.
“Everyone is glad they are back,” Mrs. Graham said.
Describing them as “social clubs,” they’re as much about meeting and seeing people in a fun atmosphere, Mrs. Graham said.
Regular attendees often go out for coffee or lunch after their classes. Many end up friends, Mrs. Graham said.
Some classes are catered for specific age groups, while others consist of people of different ages.
The Silver Sneakers classes are designed to help older participants keep fit by moving to music, while Enhance Fitness helps older adults of all levels of fitness become more energized and empowered to sustain independent lives, Mrs. Graham said.
She recommends the Y’s Tai Chi classes, citing that they can offer arthritis relief through gentle, flowing movements and meditation.
Many of the participants in Mrs. Pistner’s classes are mothers in their 30s who want to get out of the house and keep fit.
One of three “land” classes Mrs. Pistner is currently teaching, the Body Burn class is a full-body workout burning all major muscle groups using weights, cardio, and muscle isolation.
“It’s for different parts of the body,” she said, with participants lifting weights, doing pushups, squat thrusts and jumping jacks.
On Wednesdays, she kicks off the morning at 8:45 a.m. to teach a spin class for a 45-minute fun workout on a stationary bike at the downtown Y and then jumps into a 25-minute weight lifting class at 9:30 a.m. that helps get backs and abdomens stronger than ever, she said.
An aquatics class for older adults, called Arthritic Aquafit, is designed specifically for arthritis sufferers who exercise in a heated pool.
The Y’s 3½-foot to 5-foot deep recreational pool offers a variety of aquatics classes at the downtown location.
They consist of Swim Social, Aqua Dance, Forever Fit, Water Aerobics and Aqua Tabata in the pool’s 87 to 89 degree water.
The Y also offers health management programs for survivors of cancer and people who have gone through physical therapy but need more help.
The Y’s LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program offers a 12-Week exercise and group support program that focuses on improving the cancer survivor’s strength, fitness, and quality of life.
It recognizes the importance of having family participate in the journey back.
Another program that the Y offers is Laurie’s Light, named for Laurie Mezzalingua who died in 2009 after being a breast cancer survivor for 12 years.
The Y helps lead breast cancer survivors down the road to recovery.
Laurie’s Light is designed as an expansion of LIVESTRONG and the Cancer Support Group.
In addition to physical benefits, both programs also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families.
The Y’s PATHWAY to PROGRESS program is for individuals that have been formally discharged from physical therapy and are ready for the next step. The Y is ready to help with a 30-day free membership.
The professional Wellness Center staff at the Downtown Y is ready to welcome participants to the next stage of post-rehab in collaboration with their physical therapist and their team.
