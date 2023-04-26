Health and Wellness Column: Listen to the sounds of spring

Spring is in the air, and I could not be happier. The feeling of rebirth or renewal always resonates with me. As the days extend and the temperature slowly, ever so slowly, increases one hour, one day at a time, I feel refreshed and excited about what’s to come. That feeling of excitement never gets old. What can you do this spring to feel that sense of renewal to reignite the SPRING in your life?

We know Life can be hectic, and I often feel like I am traveling 100 miles per hour all day long checking the boxes and getting things done, not just at work, but at home too. Working full time, running a household and raising a family is no joke. Finding ways to navigate the crazy days and make time for self-care has become my spring priority.

