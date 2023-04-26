Health and Wellness Column: Listen to the sounds of spring

Spring is in the air, and I could not be happier. The feeling of rebirth or renewal always resonates with me. As the days extend and the temperature slowly, ever so slowly, increases one hour, one day at a time, I feel refreshed and excited about what’s to come. That feeling of excitement never gets old. What can you do this spring to feel that sense of renewal to reignite the SPRING in your life?
We know Life can be hectic, and I often feel like I am traveling 100 miles per hour all day long checking the boxes and getting things done, not just at work, but at home too. Working full time, running a household and raising a family is no joke. Finding ways to navigate the crazy days and make time for self-care has become my spring priority.
Surround yourself with things that bring you joy. This is in fact self-care and self-love. One of my absolute favorite things is “T” time with my two favorite girls. T stands for spill the TEA, tell the secrets. I love that they trust me enough to share their inner most thoughts, local gossip and their stresses with me. These magical moments I treasure. It’s amazing what we learn when we sit back and LISTEN to Spring.
Movement every day brings me a sense of balance and decreases the stresses of the day. Get in a 30-minute walk, a weight training workout, a swim or a bike ride. Find movement that you enjoy and then make it part of your every day. Build rhythms and routines that work for you. Remember your health is your wealth and movement is another form of self-care.
I have found that self-care for me involves quiet time each day. Mediation brings calm to my inner thoughts and provides me with a sense of peace. Daily mediation is part of my spring care. This type of daily practice has also provided me with clarity of mind and greater sense of self-worth. I also write in a gratitude journal daily. This simple act keeps me grounded and connected to the many blessings I have in my life.
Making a weekly action plan with small achievable goals is part of my weekly self-care plan as well. Each week I make a SMART goal. It is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound. By being specific with goal setting and working on only one or two action items per week allows me to feel a sense of direction and accomplishment. Your goals can be very simple like drink more water or clear a small area of clutter. Whatever the goal, implement the plan and make it happen.
Find time to laugh. Laughing is good for you and has many positive health benefits. Laughter has been shown to decrease stress, soothe tension, stimulate your heart, lungs and muscles. Watch a comedy show, attend a funny movie, tell a joke, read a funny book or do a Tik Tok dance. Laughter is truly the best medicine. Find ways to laugh daily. Laugh out loud.
Find your people and never let them go. Surround and immerse yourself in positivity. We are all better with a TRUE FRIEND. Tennessee Williams once said, “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what is made by the friends we choose”. Friendship is a form of self-care. Choose wisely.
Spring is a great time to develop your best self-care plan. Make sure to find joy in the little things. Engage in physical activity and movement each day. Develop strategies to calm your inner storm. Set mini goals to foster lasting change. Laugh often and out loud. Surround yourself with positive, uplifting and supportive friends. When you make the mind body connection and truly LISTEN to Spring you may be amazed at what you can accomplish. Make yourself a priority not just this spring but all year long. Wishing you sweet sunny days ahead.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.