Health and Wellness Column: Make your mark

As I reflect over the events that took place over the last couple months, my heart feels broken and heavy - very heavy. Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, have my heart and my mind consumed with sadness. However, in my typical fashion when something brings me profound sadness, I search endlessly for joy and positivity. Although there is nothing about either situation that is positive, it’s what I can do after the sadness that can make a difference. I am a believer that where there is darkness there is light. This is simply my way to deal with adversity. But, after the sadness this time, I had to dig deep to determine the next steps and my role in my community as a wife, as a mom, as a friend and as an employee. I have sat in my own thoughts to determine how I can be better, how I want to leave my mark on the world around me. My role in this life is not to make or change policy. I get to vote on my beliefs at the ballot box. My role in life is to positively impact those around me.
Collectively the question is how can I be better? What can I do to leave a positive mark and impact on the world, in my community?
I think we can be more engaged with those around us. We can all become more present in conversation. I am easily distracted and sometimes not as great at listening as I want to be, but I want to become an active listener. This requires practice and perseverance. The next conversation you have I encourage you to listen and ask open-ended questions, you will be amazed at where a meaningful conversation can go.
Stop rushing around. We often miss opportunities for true engagement at work and at home. My goal will be to slow down. I will enjoy more sweet moments and discussions at home and at work. I will pause in the days ahead with gratitude and a thankful heart and find ways to share my blessings with others.
Decrease your time on social media and be a role model to those around you, especially our children. I encourage you to detach from social media or minimally set limits. If you post on social media, keep it positive; don’t succumb to the negative and the crazy. Although I love connecting with friends and family, I am happier engaging less and less on social media.
Be a better friend. Make the plan to meet with a friend face-to-face. Have lunch, play golf or sit for a game or chat. A text message is not the same as in-person conversation. Social and personal connections are so powerful and wonderful. Make it happen.
Search endlessly for the good in others even when you are shown otherwise. There is more positivity in this world than evil. Find it and surround yourself in it. Spend time with those that can lift you up; spend time with those that are clapping for your success and for your happiness. Find your tribe and never let them go.
Practice meditation to bring peace to your mind and body and encourage others to find ways to maintain their inner peace. Be the person who is the “calm” during the storm.
Notice what is around you and how you can help others. What can you do to make your community, your home, your school better? Collectively, it is up to everyone to make where we live, eat, and play the best it can be.
Be the good and find the good in others; often we put people down to only make ourselves feel better. Stop that behavior today. Stop idle gossip; it is mean and hurtful. Be the example, choose to walk away when the conversation is going in a negative direction.
Practice kindness always. As the saying goes, “If you can be anything be kind.” Sprinkle kindness around like confetti.
Become alert, seek out the lonely, help the helpless and comfort the weak. Reach out to lend a helping hand whenever possible. Be a volunteer or a community helper.
The problems in this world cannot be solved overnight; they are complex and profound. I do not claim to have all the answers, but I am convinced that together we can make a positive impact on our world and our community. Look for opportunity in the face of adversity. Where can you step up today? Where can you give of your talent and time? Where can you be a mentor, a friend? Where can you volunteer to make our community better? There is good all around us. Find the Good, Be the Good. Leave your mark on the world.
In closing, my thoughts and prayers are with those that have suffered great tragedy in the face of evil. We must do better for our children and for our communities. They deserve nothing but the best. I urge you to be the change for better policy for the safety of all children.
