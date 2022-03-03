Health and Wellness Column: With an open heart and mind

I have decided to embrace the new year with an open heart and an open mind. February, after all, was the month dedicated to Love. But February is not only about Valentine’s Day love and sweet-heart candy; it can also be about loving oneself, fostering meaningful relationships with family and friends and loving others with your whole heart. I love the idea of taking care of your heart; it truly encompasses more than just the physical piece. When we focus on self-care and self-love it often seems that all the other pieces fall into place. Now is your time. Shift your focus to all things “YOU”.
Start first by giving yourself a little extra love this month. I often say eat the cake or the candy, but what I really mean is do something extra special just for yourself that brings you pure, unadulterated, perfect joy. Perhaps getting a massage is your thing, or a manicure. Take a cool hike, a ride in the car with no destination, or a date with your person. Take a time out to embrace and celebrate your beautiful efforts each day.
How you spend your time and with whom you spend it with can have a huge impact on your heart health and well-being. Be mindful of the company you keep. Is your “tribe” lifting you up or tearing you down? Do they give you respect? Do they give you support? Perhaps the month of February is when you look at your friend inventory and make some choices to declutter. Keep your circle kind, uplifting, positive, supportive and most importantly, loving. Your heart and health will thank you.
Family is where I am at my best. Make extra special memories this month. Spend quality time with your family making memories and doing fun things. Put down the electronics and focus on one another. A happy heart will lead to a happy loving home.
Keeping your headspace in a positive place is not always easy, but most definitely worth it. There are many things that keep our head and mind spinning. Does the daily news make you angry and frustrated? How does your work impact you? Are you suffering from Covid fatigue? Do you worry about safety, etc.? What can you do to keep your mind and spirit in a positive place? Have you considered meditation, yoga, Tai Chi or turning off the television? Taking a break from electronics and social media? I had to take a break from the news myself. I needed to get my head space back into a positive and healthy frame of mind. What can you do for your heart and your mind in February?
A healthy heart is also a component of overall wellness. What can you do to exercise your heart? There are so many awesome heart healthy activities to engage in during the cold winter months. Snow shoeing, cross country skiing and an old-fashioned winter walk are just a few ways to get your heart pumping. According to the American Heart Association, 150 minutes each week of cardiovascular endurance exercise is recommended for a healthy heart. Be creative with your workouts, think outside of the box. Gather some friends and family members and make exercise FUN. Yes, I seriously mean working out and doing cardiovascular workouts can be fun. Heart health is not just about exercise though. Consider getting your blood pressure under control and getting involved with the YMCA blood pressure self-monitoring program. Self-management or monitoring of your blood pressure can give you insight into triggers that elevate your readings and allows you to monitor at home. As you may be aware many individuals struggle with elevated readings at their doctor’s office but may find their readings at home are lower. Taking care of high blood pressure can decrease your risk of a stroke or heart attack. Make your physical heart health a priority this month.
Putting all the pieces together can be complex and take time. Think about how you can make some positive changes that can impact your heart health and well-being. Being kind to yourself and giving extra attention to self-love and self-care this month is a wonderful place to start. Make the most of the time you spend with others. Get your head and your heart connected to live your very best heart healthy life. February is about LOVE. Wishing you all a winter filled with deep love, a healthy heart, and a joyful spirit.
