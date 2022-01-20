Kelly Furgison and Peter Kilcer met in 2016, when they were both working at Indian River High School. It was a memorable day, Kelly said, because it was a series of short conversations throughout the school day that started the beginning of a laughter-filled relationship.
“For five seconds, I’d be standing there against the wall, and you’d come over and talk to me for a couple of seconds,” she said. “Then you’d go away, and I’d go away, then I’d be standing there and I’d see Peter walking back to talk to me.”
Their conversation is filled with laughter, jokes and good-natured ribbing, as the entire relationship has been. Peter said that his co-workers pushed him to go with Kelly when she had to get food for a meeting.
“We sat there watching you do the graceful walk down the hallway and I go, ‘Think somebody should go with her?’” Peter said with a laugh. “And they were like, Yeah, you should totally go with her, she’ll need help.’ Alright!”
Peter, who now works for the village of Philadelphia, said that they lost contact briefly until Kelly tried to find him on Facebook and looked up the wrong last name before finding his profile. Eventually, he said, “talking led to dates, and dates led to five glasses of water on one date.”
“You were so nervous you ordered five glasses of water,” Kelly said, which Peter said he would deny forever.
“I always told Kelly, if you’re going to marry me and stick around with me, you’ll never be bored,” Peter said.
When asked about what drew them to each other, Kelly said that it was initially Peter’s chivalry and the way he behaved like an “old-fashioned gentleman.”
“It was the gifts that were super thoughtful and planned out, like the three colored roses,” she said. “The red rose and yellow and white carnation.”
“Red is for love, yellow is for friendship and white is for trust,” Peter added. “You seemed like an interesting, intellectual individual, and I thought, Got to be her friend.’ Went up, talked to her and was like, ‘Definitely got to be her friend.’”
The proposal was completely unique to Peter and Kelly, as the rest of their relationship was. Peter proposed to her on Dec. 13, 2019, which also happened to be a Friday, and a full moon, too. While most people believe the number 13 to be unlucky, it has proven to be anything but for Peter and Kelly.
“I decided right then and there [that I was going to propose],” Peter said. “I had it planned out and everything went perfectly, so I just went for it.”
“Friday the 13th, lucky day,” Kelly added.
The engagement lasted a year and half because it was postponed by the onset of the pandemic, but Kelly said the planning for it went very smoothly.
“We had decided on the big things. Before March we had picked the venue and the venue already had food,” she said. “I had already planned who was going to be in the wedding. Colors didn’t take long and flowers were super easy.”
Peter and Kelly took the time while planning to create the centerpieces and games for their guests to enjoy, including cornhole and a giant Jenga tower. Most of the decorations and snacks for their guests were made by themselves or their friends. A student of Kelly’s made their wedding cake.
“After that, everything else fell into place. We kept it clean, traditional and simple,” Peter said.
They joked about how easy the wedding planning was and how everything just worked out for them with very little stress or worrying on either of their parts. Peter said jokingly, “We’re an abnormal married couple.”
Peter and Kelly were married on Aug. 13, 2021, which just happened to be another Friday the 13th. They intentionally picked that date because they believe in how lucky Friday the 13th is for them. They were married in Carthage at St. James Catholic Church in front of family and friends.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Kelly said.
Peter joked that Kelly and her bridesmaids were probably awake at 3 a.m. to get dressed. “I think we didn’t even get dressed until about half an hour before we left,” he said. “And that was just so that we could go take pictures outside.”
The ceremony was a traditional catholic one, so it lasted about an hour and was filled with songs, psalms and prayer. The priest talked about the sanctity of marriage, the bonds that grow by binding one person to another and other related topics.
When Kelly walked down the aisle, instead of the traditional Wedding March, an original piece that Peter had created played over the speakers.
“During the ceremony, I was happy to be there,” Kelly said. “You and I talking throughout the ceremony, your little side notes.”
“Yeah, I leaned over and said, ‘Sure you want to do this?’” Peter said as they both laughed. “’Little too late now,’” he added, mimicking Kelly’s voice.
Jill Nobles, who owns Smile Peace Love Creative, took photographs of the entire ceremony discreetly. She got pictures of the bride and groom, the guests attending the wedding, and a handful of images of two friends holding a third friend’s baby that was mistaken by nearly everyone to be of a family unit.
The reception at Zero Dock Street, about three blocks away from the church, was lively and full of food, music, laughter and goodwill. Guests flocked to the cookies and other assorted sugary goods to snack on while waiting for the bridal party to appear and dinner to be prepared. The entire upstairs was booked for the reception, and the large windows, exposed brick and lumber made the space feel elegant and homey all at once. People moved in and outdoors as the temperature cooled and the sun set, playing games on the deck or just talking where it was quieter. Inside, Peter and Kelly accepted congratulations from family and friends, and good-natured ribbing, too.
They planned on traveling to the Galapagos Islands for two weeks for their honeymoon, but the pandemic derailed those plans. First, the trip was delayed by the travel company, and then cancelled when it became obvious that the pandemic wasn’t going to end anytime soon.
“That’s how I knew that we were going to get married, because you asked me after less than a year of dating if I wanted to go the Galapagos,” Kelly said. “Hopefully, this coming summer we’ll be able to take our honeymoon. At some point before we’re 90, we’d love to take a honeymoon,” she added, laughing.
