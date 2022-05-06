MASSENA — Music is set to fill the air again in Springs Park.
The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series is set to kick off on June 2 with a performance by 10 Cent Green. Concerts are held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Springs Park off South Main Street.
Others on the concert schedule include Motley 315 on June 9, Waydown Wailers on June 16, December Wind on June 23, The Girls on June 30, 11B on July 7, Tracer James on July 14, String Soulstice on July 21, Just for Kicks on July 28, Undefeated on Aug. 4, Northbound on Aug. 11 and Easy Street Band on Aug. 18.
This will be the 63rd year that the chamber has hosted musicians, some local favorites and some new original talent.
“We have 12 this year. I expanded and almost doubled from what we did last year,” chamber board President Eowyn Hewey said. “We’re excited about our lineup. We have some local old favorites that everybody loves.”
December Wind from Akwesasne will be new to the Massena concert series this year.
“They’re pretty excited because they don’t get to play at home very often. They travel and play. We’re excited to have them on board,” she said.
The concerts are supported in part by a grant from the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
“We got $4,500 with the potential for another $500, which is a huge help,” she said. “That’s about half the cost of the whole summer concert series.”
The chamber has also received sponsorship from Alcoa, Arconic and others.
“Community Bank is sponsoring the first night, which is 10 Cent Green. They open up for us. (Town Supervisor) Sue Bellor is an individual contributor as well,” Ms. Hewey said.
Local radio stations are assisting with advertising discounts, “so they’re also a good sponsor,” she said.
Other sponsor opportunities are also available. They include One Show Banner sponsorship for $180, in which the sponsor provides a banner that’s hung at a concert of their choice. I Love Concerts in the Park sponsorship is $800, with a banner at all concerts, plus a logo on the marketing pamphlet. Concert Connoisseurs sponsorship is $1,000 and the chamber provides the banner at all concerts, plus a logo on the marketing pamphlet. The Community Champions sponsorship for $1,400 incudes a banner provided by the chamber at all concerts, plus a logo on the marketing pamphlet and the logo on a marketing magnet.
Individual sponsorships are also available for $150. While there’s no banner, the individual’s name will be read during the concert introduction as a supporter.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a concert can email massenachamber@gmail.com.
In addition to the Concerts in the Park, the chamber is also hosting its annual golf tournament, a four-person scramble, June 9 at the River Course at Louisville Landing. Tee-time options start at 8 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m.
Victor Perry is assisting with the event.
“He had run it for years and jumped on board again and was happy to help, so we appreciate that,” Ms. Hewey said.
Funds raised will be used for the Concerts in the Park series and to make repairs to the chamber’s office and conference hall at 16 Church St.
Sign-up sheets are available at Farmers Insurance, 57 Main St., Massena, and the Pro Shop at the River Course at Louisville Landing. The number for the Pro Shop is 315-769-2293.
Sponsorships are also available for the golf tournament — Title Sponsorship for $1,000, Registration Gift Sponsorship for $800, Happy Hour Sponsorship for $700, Team Sponsorship for $200, Banner Sponsorship for $75 and Tee Sponsorship for $50.
There’s also a Clubhouse Lunch Sponsorship for anyone who donates hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, soda or water. They’ll get a sponsor banner at the lunch station.
Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone with questions or who would like to reserve a sponsorship can contact Ms. Hewey at 315-212-2642 or e-mail ehew2718@gmail.com, or stop by Farmers Insurance office and see Toby Violi.
