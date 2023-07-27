When you meet Ethan Forbes, owner of Deep River Customs, local outdoor enthusiast, conservationist and fishing guide, it is clear that his love for the outdoors exudes from him and that he has a serious passion for fishing.
The St. Lawrence River and surrounding inland lakes boast some of the best fishing in the north country and Mr. Forbes has explored just about every one of them.
“I fell in love with the outdoors before I was aware I did so,” said Mr. Forbes thinking back on where it all started. “My grandfather owned a small lakefront camp through my early childhood years and my parent’s home was right on the Perch River Wildlife Management Area. So, tagging along to hunt wild game and fishing were things I did as far back as I can remember. To add to the mix, family friends lived along the East branch of the Saranac River in the Adirondacks, so I quickly took to fly fishing.”
When you think of fishing on the St. Lawrence River, fly fishing isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. This style of fishing, with its elongated rod and silky and rubbery weighted line, is an angling method that uses a lightweight lure—called an artificial fly—to catch fish. The lightweight requires casting techniques notably different from other forms of casting.
Mr. Forbes, however, uses this technique on the river and has been able to master the art of fishing for pike and bass on the large body of water.
“Truth be told, pike are the only fish in the river that will eat out of spite,” said Mr. Forbes. “So, if I can get a fly in front of one eight or 10 times in a row, they will probably eat it (the fly).”
While Mr. Forbes has been immersed in fishing and the outdoors his entire life, it wasn’t until Hurricane Irene hit while he was living in Rhode Island that a friend of the family taught him the art of tying his own flies.
“The power was out and my dad’s buddy, who was a big fly fisherman, brought me over a box of 100 dry hooks and showed me how to tie flies,” Mr. Forbes explained. “It takes lots and lots of practice... and messing up mostly. You have to find a design that the fish want to attack and that means tying up something that someone else designed and making it your own, too; it’s about experimenting.”
He continued that there are different styles of flies for different species of fish. For example, for trout or panfish, you will use ‘bug’ or ‘hopper’ style flies. For fishing pike or bass, Mr. Forbes uses deer hair divers or Larry Dahlberg, a nationally recognized fisherman and outdoor television show host, flies which are a combination of saltwater flies and freshwater flies. Mr. Forbes says you can catch larger predator fish like bass, pike, tarpons or bonefish with these styles.
“I like the wooly bugger; it’s for streamer fishing, which means it’s for the toothy critters like your muskie or pike,” he said. “It’s an obsession that people have once they start throwing streamers. Once you start throwing them, your life has completely changed forever. When you find a fish that is hot with the intent to kill, it gets in your blood.”
It’s this passion and art of fly fishing that Mr. Forbes said is almost like a dying art.
“Nobody does it anymore,” he said. “When I have kids, I want them to be able to meet somebody other than myself that does it. I’d like just future generations to know that something like this existed and that it did progress along with conventional fishing, like fish finder still help you do this.”
Mr. Forbes has now taken his passion and used it to create his own line of bait, Deep River Customs, as well as starting his own guiding services, Deep River Guide Service. Offering six-hour or four-hour fishing trips, Mr. Forbes brings customers out to educate them about the river, its diversity and conservation and to catch anything from northern pike to large and small mouth bass, perch and the occasional walleye trip.
“My biggest influence as far as guiding goes is actually my peers,” said Mr. Forbes, “and the joy it brings me to see them succeed. Learning and hearing stories from local guides while working at the Clayton bait shop in my teenage years certainly sparked the idea. But my true drive to do it comes from the want to share knowledge with people, especially parents who are trying to pass on and replicate the same memories they had as children.”
For Forbes, the most rewarding aspect, he says, is that he is making a positive impact on the angling world through his work.
“By a combination of innovating through my custom bait business, changing the way anglers see the water, inspiring or influencing a positive fishing memory in a child or parents to groom the next generations of anglers, and perhaps most importantly of all, to spread knowledge of conservation with almost exclusively catch and release trips, and with a vast expanse of knowledge that I’m eager to share with the world about local fish reproduction, survival, habitat, and external influences from their surrounding world that have both positive and negative impacts on the next era of fish to be caught,” he said.
To book a trip with Mr. Forbes or to learn more about Deep River Customs, visit https://www.facebook.com/DeepRiverCustomsbaitco or https://drcbaitco.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.