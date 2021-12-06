North Country Non-Chain Holiday Shoppers Guide

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Editor’s note: The following list of non-chain stores is not intended as an all-inclusive shopping directory. If you would like your business listed in next years issue, please email magazine editor Holly Boname at hboname@wdt.net.

1000 Islands River

Rat Cheese

242 James St., Clayton

(315) 686-2480

(800) 752-1341

riverratcheese.net

1000 Islands Cruet

226 James St., Clayton

(315) 767-1064

Thecruet.com

Agape Shoppe, Inc.

136 Court Street, Watertown

(315) 788-7470

Bechaz Riverdale Cheese

37851 Deferno Road, Clayton

(315) 686-5979

Bechazriverdalecheese.com

Black River

Adventurer’s Shop

129 Mill St., Watertown

(315) 786-8800

blackriveradventures.com

Captain Spicer’s Gallery

40467 Route 12, Clayton

(315) 686-3419

captainspicers.com

Clayton Trading Company

320 James St.,

Clayton

(315) 686-2577

Country Designs

320 Dodge Ave,

Sackets Harbor

and

State Street Market

Watertown

315-778-5633

Dr. Guitar Music

154 Court St., Watertown

(315) 782-3604

dr-guitar-music.myshopify.com

Downtown Julie Brown

Marketplace

1314 Washington St., Watertown

315-740-8715

Eagle Shoppe

527 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 285-5139

eagleshoppe.com

Fibonacci 321 Art Gallery

100 Court St., Watertown

(315) 686-7069

fibonacciartists321.com

Freighters of Clayton

428 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 703-0166

freightersofclayton.com

Harmony Soap

2066 Deerlick Rd, Cape Vincent

315-778-4056

Hilda’s The

Next Generation

522 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 686-4211

Karla’s Christmas Shoppe

500 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 686-1906

Lake Ontario Gift Shop

12279 NYS RTE 12E, Chaumont

315-300-4014

www.lakeontariogiftshop.com

Live Yum

Clayton/1000 Islands

(315) 775 –7115

liveyum.com

Martin’s Greenhouse

& Produce

32299 US Route 11, Philadelphia

(315) 642-6200

martinsgreenhouse.business.site

The Mason Jar

521Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315)778-7192

masonjarclayton.com

Michael Ringer Gallery

203 James St., Clayton

(315) 686-1009

everythingriver.com

Modicum

modicumskincare.com

North Country Creative

23033 Murrock Circle, Watertown

(315) 783-4766

www.thenorthcountrycreative.com/home-1

Northern Flow Vineyards

40635 Route 12, Clayton

(315) 686-4769

northernflowvineyards.com

Off the Beatin’ Path

Gift Shop

10502 S Riva Ridge Loop

Suite A, Fort Drum

315-608-6221

www.facebook.com/offthebeatinpathgiftshop

Old Jail Antiques

300 Coffeen St., Watertown

(315) 767-9579

Painfull Acres LLC

Amish Furniture

14739 Cty Rte 62, Sackets Harbor

315-583-5400

handcraftedamishfurniture.com

Porch & Paddle

236 James St., Clayton

(315) 686-3148

porchandpaddle.com

River Magic

313 James St., Clayton

(315) 285-5059

River Yoga

234 James St., Clayton

315-523-0627

riveryoga.net

Reinmans Department Store

435 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 686-5222

Solitary Consignment

34 Public Square, Watertown

315-786-8868

St. Larry’s

315-408-1174

www.stlarrys.com

St. Lawrence Pottery

41468 Route 12, Clayton

(315) 686-4252

stlawrencepottery.com

St. Lawrence Spirits

Downtown Tasting Room

510 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 285-5224

saintlawrencespirits.com

State Street Market

454 State St, Watertown

315-727-9348

state-street-market.business.site

Strut Boutique

308 State St., Watertown

(919) 771-3017

squareup.com/store/StrutBoutiqueofWatertown

Sudsy Ewe

15320 Fuller Road, Adams Center

(315) 222-4494

sudsyewe.com

The Gold Locker

690 Riverside Drive, Clayton

(315) 777-6059

thegoldlocker.com

The Golden Cleat

534 Riverside Drive, Clayon

(917) 544-9455

www.thegoldencleat.com

The Lake Ontario Gift Shop

12279 Route 12 E, Chaumont

(315) 300-4014

lakeontariogiftshop.com

The Natural Basket

44144 Route 3, Natural Bridge

(315) 644-4821

Thrifted

106 Court St., Watertown

(408) 805-5474

facebook.com/instathrifted

Treasure

Island Jewelers

40 James St., Alex Bay

(315) 215-1325

treasureislands.net

Turn Back Time Antiques

8685 NY-12E, Three Mile Bay

315-649-3555

turnbacktimeantiques.com

Woodboat Brewery

625 Mary St.,

Clayton

(315) 686-3233

woodboatbreweryny.com

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

3 Bears Gluten Free

Bakery and Cafe

51 Market St., Potsdam

(315) 274-9308

www.3bearsglutenfree.com

Adirondack

Fragrance & Flavor Farm

1551 Hwy 72, Potsdam

(315) 265-1776

adkfragrancefarm.com

Argents Jewelry

& Coin Shop

32 Market St., Potsdam

(315) 265-6389

Brick & Mortar Music

15 Market St., Potsdam

(315) 274-9311

bandmm.com

Canton-Potsdam Gift Shop

50 Leroy St., Potsdam

(315) 261-5415

cphospital.org/gift-shop

Em Bears

23 Underhill Drive,

Hannawa Falls

(315) 244-9733

embears.com

Lakeside Treasures

3675 County Rte 6 -102,

Hammond

315-375-4436

Luna

18 Park St., Canton

(315) 714-2420

lunaclothingny.com

Maple Run Emporiums Inc.

49 Market St., Potsdam

(315) 274-0102

MapleRunEmporiums.com

Nature’s Storehouse

21 Main St, Canton

(315) 386-3740

natures-storehouse.com

Seasons Specialty Gifts

27 W. Orvis St., Massena

(315) 764-7671

seasons-gifts.com

St. Lawrence County

Arts Council

2 Park St., Potsdam

(315) 265-6860

slcartscouncil.org

The Celtic Knot

17 Main St, Canton

315-714-3206

www.celticknotny.com

The Nest by 2 Mama Birds

51 Main St., Massena

(315) 250-3892

2mamabirds.com

Traditional Arts in

Upstate NY (TAUNY)

53 Main St., Canton

(315) 386-4289

tauny.org

LEWIS COUNTY

Allen’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts

7573 South State St, Lowville

(315) 376-2911

Amish Connection

9882 Route12, Copenhagen

(315) 688-2569

www.amishconnectionllc.com

An Eclectic Boutique

301 State St., Carthage

(808) 256-7920

facebook.com/pg/AnEclecticBoutique

Bonaparte’s Candle

7790 Route 3, Harrisville

(315) 543-7535

Cozy Country Corner

7608 North State St., Lowville

315-376-4004

Croghan Candy Kitchen

9740 Route 812, Croghan

(315) 346-1591

E. L. Baird Fine Jewelry

7573 State St., Lowville

Ph. 315-376-2911

Lisk’s Florals

6276 Blue Street, Glenfield

(315) 376-8092

lisksfloral.com

Marguerite’s Cranberry

Emporium

7614 N State St., Lowville

(315) 376-4411

mcegifts.com

Nolts Country Store

7189 Route 812, Lowville

(315) 377-3077

Silver Bench Jewelry

8272 Soft Maple Road, Croghan

315-286-1350

Simmons Farm

10188 NY-12, Copenhagen

(315) 688-4470

www.simmonsfarm.net

Sterling Roots

6488 Old State Rd, Castorland

315-783-9627

sterlingroots.com

The Blue Bird Country Store

8311 Route 26, Lowville

(315) 376-2473

www.bluebirdcandle.com

