North Country Non-Chain Holiday Shoppers Guide

JEFFERSON COUNTY
Editor’s note: The following list of non-chain stores is not intended as an all-inclusive shopping directory. If you would like your business listed in next years issue, please email magazine editor Holly Boname at hboname@wdt.net.
1000 Islands River
Rat Cheese
242 James St., Clayton
(315) 686-2480
(800) 752-1341
1000 Islands Cruet
226 James St., Clayton
(315) 767-1064
Agape Shoppe, Inc.
136 Court Street, Watertown
(315) 788-7470
Bechaz Riverdale Cheese
37851 Deferno Road, Clayton
(315) 686-5979
Black River
Adventurer’s Shop
129 Mill St., Watertown
(315) 786-8800
Captain Spicer’s Gallery
40467 Route 12, Clayton
(315) 686-3419
Clayton Trading Company
320 James St.,
Clayton
(315) 686-2577
Country Designs
320 Dodge Ave,
Sackets Harbor
and
State Street Market
Watertown
315-778-5633
Dr. Guitar Music
154 Court St., Watertown
(315) 782-3604
Downtown Julie Brown
Marketplace
1314 Washington St., Watertown
315-740-8715
Eagle Shoppe
527 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 285-5139
Fibonacci 321 Art Gallery
100 Court St., Watertown
(315) 686-7069
Freighters of Clayton
428 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 703-0166
Harmony Soap
2066 Deerlick Rd, Cape Vincent
315-778-4056
Hilda’s The
Next Generation
522 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 686-4211
Karla’s Christmas Shoppe
500 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 686-1906
Lake Ontario Gift Shop
12279 NYS RTE 12E, Chaumont
315-300-4014
Live Yum
Clayton/1000 Islands
(315) 775 –7115
Martin’s Greenhouse
& Produce
32299 US Route 11, Philadelphia
(315) 642-6200
martinsgreenhouse.business.site
The Mason Jar
521Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315)778-7192
Michael Ringer Gallery
203 James St., Clayton
(315) 686-1009
Modicum
North Country Creative
23033 Murrock Circle, Watertown
(315) 783-4766
Northern Flow Vineyards
40635 Route 12, Clayton
(315) 686-4769
Off the Beatin’ Path
Gift Shop
10502 S Riva Ridge Loop
Suite A, Fort Drum
315-608-6221
Old Jail Antiques
300 Coffeen St., Watertown
(315) 767-9579
Painfull Acres LLC
Amish Furniture
14739 Cty Rte 62, Sackets Harbor
315-583-5400
Porch & Paddle
236 James St., Clayton
(315) 686-3148
River Magic
313 James St., Clayton
(315) 285-5059
River Yoga
234 James St., Clayton
315-523-0627
Reinmans Department Store
435 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 686-5222
Solitary Consignment
34 Public Square, Watertown
315-786-8868
St. Larry’s
315-408-1174
St. Lawrence Pottery
41468 Route 12, Clayton
(315) 686-4252
St. Lawrence Spirits
Downtown Tasting Room
510 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 285-5224
State Street Market
454 State St, Watertown
315-727-9348
state-street-market.business.site
Strut Boutique
308 State St., Watertown
(919) 771-3017
Sudsy Ewe
15320 Fuller Road, Adams Center
(315) 222-4494
The Gold Locker
690 Riverside Drive, Clayton
(315) 777-6059
The Golden Cleat
534 Riverside Drive, Clayon
(917) 544-9455
The Lake Ontario Gift Shop
12279 Route 12 E, Chaumont
(315) 300-4014
The Natural Basket
44144 Route 3, Natural Bridge
(315) 644-4821
Thrifted
106 Court St., Watertown
(408) 805-5474
Treasure
Island Jewelers
40 James St., Alex Bay
(315) 215-1325
Turn Back Time Antiques
8685 NY-12E, Three Mile Bay
315-649-3555
Woodboat Brewery
625 Mary St.,
Clayton
(315) 686-3233
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
3 Bears Gluten Free
Bakery and Cafe
51 Market St., Potsdam
(315) 274-9308
Adirondack
Fragrance & Flavor Farm
1551 Hwy 72, Potsdam
(315) 265-1776
Argents Jewelry
& Coin Shop
32 Market St., Potsdam
(315) 265-6389
Brick & Mortar Music
15 Market St., Potsdam
(315) 274-9311
Canton-Potsdam Gift Shop
50 Leroy St., Potsdam
(315) 261-5415
Em Bears
23 Underhill Drive,
Hannawa Falls
(315) 244-9733
Lakeside Treasures
3675 County Rte 6 -102,
Hammond
315-375-4436
Luna
18 Park St., Canton
(315) 714-2420
Maple Run Emporiums Inc.
49 Market St., Potsdam
(315) 274-0102
Nature’s Storehouse
21 Main St, Canton
(315) 386-3740
Seasons Specialty Gifts
27 W. Orvis St., Massena
(315) 764-7671
St. Lawrence County
Arts Council
2 Park St., Potsdam
(315) 265-6860
The Celtic Knot
17 Main St, Canton
315-714-3206
The Nest by 2 Mama Birds
51 Main St., Massena
(315) 250-3892
Traditional Arts in
Upstate NY (TAUNY)
53 Main St., Canton
(315) 386-4289
LEWIS COUNTY
Allen’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts
7573 South State St, Lowville
(315) 376-2911
Amish Connection
9882 Route12, Copenhagen
(315) 688-2569
An Eclectic Boutique
301 State St., Carthage
(808) 256-7920
Bonaparte’s Candle
7790 Route 3, Harrisville
(315) 543-7535
Cozy Country Corner
7608 North State St., Lowville
315-376-4004
Croghan Candy Kitchen
9740 Route 812, Croghan
(315) 346-1591
E. L. Baird Fine Jewelry
7573 State St., Lowville
Ph. 315-376-2911
Lisk’s Florals
6276 Blue Street, Glenfield
(315) 376-8092
Marguerite’s Cranberry
Emporium
7614 N State St., Lowville
(315) 376-4411
Nolts Country Store
7189 Route 812, Lowville
(315) 377-3077
Silver Bench Jewelry
8272 Soft Maple Road, Croghan
315-286-1350
Simmons Farm
10188 NY-12, Copenhagen
(315) 688-4470
Sterling Roots
6488 Old State Rd, Castorland
315-783-9627
The Blue Bird Country Store
8311 Route 26, Lowville
(315) 376-2473
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.