One day Lisa Dietterich asked herself if there was anything she could do for the rest of her life, what would it be. The answer was simple, to cook for others.
Ms. Dietterich found her passion for cooking when she often made meals for her friends and family.
“I always found myself in the kitchen,” said Ms. Dietterich. “When I would go to peoples’ houses, I would always be in the kitchen, people always had me make the meals. It became something that I really enjoyed doing and I loved doing it for my family.”
For most of Ms. Dietterich’s life she worked in the food industry but decided to venture out on her own last summer.
“I’ve been in this industry my whole life,” said Ms. Dietterich. “I’ve been in restaurants; I’ve been in the kitchen. I’ve done everything I can do in a restaurant.”
She began working as a part time private chef and was able to open her own business in January. Her business, 44 North Boutique Catering, based out of Watertown, specializes in boutique catering for private events.
“I come to your home and cook your meals while you’re at work or if you’re home,” said Ms. Dietterich. “It doesn’t matter who you are, if you don’t have enough time to cook I do it. I also do a lot of birthday parties, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, you name it. It’s more of a private setting, you hire me to come to your house or a friend’s house.”
Nutrition, which is something Ms. Dietterich specializes in due to her past experience as a nutritionist and bodybuilder, is a main component of all of the meals she makes.
“When families ask for healthier meals, I pull from my nutritional background,” said Ms. Dietterich. “I understand nutrition for my customers so they can live a healthier life. I tailor to their needs, if they want sugar free, I do that, same with gluten free. I do my homework.”
“I’ve always had to do meal prep and eat healthy,” she added. “I was a licensed nutritionist for a while and was also a certified personal trainer so that’s where my nutrition background comes from.”
A typical day for Ms. Dietterich includes many grocery store trips and what she likes to describe as, “organized chaos.”
“Customers pay for the food when I’m doing the in-home private chef, so I try to make their money last as long as possible,” said Ms. Dietterich. “A typical day for me is what I like to describe as organized chaos. I figure out where I have to go, what I have to buy at the grocery store, get the ingredients to their home, prep, cook, and clean.”
When making meals, Ms. Dietterich focuses on one main ingredient to center the dish around. This, she attributes to her childhood.
“Growing up there wasn’t a lot of food,” said Ms. Dietterich. “I had to get really creative with meals and work with what I had. To be honest, that’s where a lot of my cooking skills come in. I work with very little if I have to and that’s where a lot of inspiration comes from.”
Other influences to Ms. Dietterich’s cooking styles include her grandmother and her mother.
“I have a very Italian grandmother,” said Ms. Dietterich. “When we were at her house there was plenty of food and I learned a lot from her. My mom did a lot of southern cooking and I remember cooking biscuits and greens with her.”
The best part of being a private chef, according to Ms. Dietterich, is the gratification of others enjoying her meals.
“My favorite part is when my customers, clients, and friends tell me how great the food is,” said Ms. Dietterich. “To me, food is an expression of love. If you’re thinking about being a private chef, just go and do it. If you’re wondering if it’s going to work or not, you’ll never know unless you try.”
To book Ms. Dietterich’s services or to find out more about her services, visit her website at https://www.44northny.com/home.
