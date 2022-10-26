Restaurant owner Wendy Steadman is bringing Jamaican flavors straight from the source with love and attention.
Ms. Steadman has owned Celest Jamaican Cuisine — named after her mother — since December 2019, a dine-in, takeout and catering business specializing in traditional Jamaican recipes. From oxtail, goat and jerk chicken to curry and fish served whole, Ms. Steadman has dedicated her food to preparation and taking the time needed to get the flavor she’s looking for.
Ms. Steadman opened up her restaurant on Route 342 after an experience she had at the office while she was still active duty on Fort Drum. She brought a box of food she had made for a coworker and asked her to open it when she got home. Instead, the coworker opened it the office for everyone to smell. As others got interested in having a taste, Ms. Steadman told her coworker, almost jokingly and to deter the others, that she would charge $10 for a plate.
Ms. Steadman said she came back the next day and the coworker had $110 for her, meaning almost the entire office wanted her food.
Ms. Steadman describes her food as staunchly traditional. In contrast, Ms. Steadman said when people come from Jamaica to the United States, a lot of ingredients are added along the journey.
“They will have several different taste buds they are trying to appease, so they mix a lot of different things,” she said. “That’s not traditionally the way Jamaicans would do it.”
Instead, she has maintained the same recipes she grew up with back home in Jamaica.
“If you have a Jamaican friend and go home with them on vacation and visit their mom, their grandma, their auntie or their uncle – somewhere deep in Jamaica, the food is going to taste the same here,” Ms. Steadman said. “So a lot of folks will say they’ve had food like this but it tastes different. I’ll say that’s another way to make it, but mine is traditionally prepared.”
She has friends and family members constantly flying in with ingredients they picked in Jamaica and brought to her. She’ll get shipments of nutmeg, mint, cinnamon or pimento — Jamaican allspice — brought in from Jamaica. She even gets curry flown in as she said it’s more rich from Jamaica. She visits home around twice a year and always has herbs and spices in her suitcase when she comes back.
All her meats are marinated for up to 24 hours before they are cooked. Her oxtail is prepared with fresh scallion, thyme and pimento, which is Jamaican allspice. She said many put tomatoes in their oxtail preparation, which isn’t traditional and an example of an ingredient that’s been added. Like all of her meat, her jerk chicken is cooked on the stove top in a large pot, with ingredients like thyme, scallions and scotch bonnets, which are Caribbean peppers. It’s almost like a habanero but a tad spicier, she said.
“With a pressure cooker, you just toss everything in there at once, plug it in and go away for the day,” she said. “No. Mine is cooked with love and plenty of attention.”
Speaking of the heat, Ms. Steadman said she has tempered her spice level since she first opened, to accommodate the local palates.
“People would say that they love the flavor but that it was too spicy,” she said.
She has had some stunned customers who come in and see their fish dish includes the animals’ head and eyes. That’s traditional in Jamaica and how she grew up eating it, and now she can teach locals in the north country the best way to eat it, too.
“Back in Jamaica, your parents gave you the fish head and you had to eat the little brains because that’s what makes you smart,” she said with a laugh. “And the flavor is just whatever the spices are on the fish.”
Her hours of operation are split up between lunch and dinner to give her time to prepare for each service. For the summer time, her hours are 11a.m. to 1 p.m from May to October, Monday through Friday. Dinner, Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In the winter time they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
And as much pride as she takes in her food, it’s equally as reciprocated in her customer service.
“The moment someone walks through the door, we say ‘Hello how are you? I’ll be with you in five minutes,’ no matter how many folks are standing in line, you greet that person coming through the door,” she said. “And then the food brings everyone together.”
