POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has announced five exhibits for 2022 as it celebrates 50 years.
Thematic exhibits titled Family Roots; Self Discovery; Stories of the Past; Where the Heart Is; and Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind will be on display at the Potsdam Town Hall and on the SLC Arts website throughout the year.
“Family Roots” opens May 6, and other opening dates will be announced soon. The overall theme of the exhibits is “identity.”
Maggie M. McKenna, SLC Arts executive director, said the themes for 2022’s exhibits are “a great way to bring our community of artists together and thinking in a slightly different way.”
“Overarching theme of identity is appropriate to us ... the pandemic has really shifted our thinking,” Mrs. McKenna said. “We’re growing and continue to grow. As an agency serving the community, we think this year is a good time to explore our individual identities and who we are as people and as a community.”
The organization asks that artists submit work that speaks to each show’s theme, in the artist’s opinion. But the themes are open to artist interpretation.
Final exhibited works will be selected by independent jurors. Jury fees for each show are $10 for non-partners, $5 for SLC Arts Basic Creative Partners and free for Enhanced Creative Partners.
Artwork must have been made within the last three years. Entrants may submit up to five pieces. Two- and three-dimensional work is accepted, but all images of work must be clear, at least 900 pixels on the shortest side, free of distracting backgrounds, framing, or glare. For 3D art, SLC Arts is offering a website exhibit option. Those who would prefer this option will receive a $1 discount.
Artists must include title of work, year produced, media, dimensions, artists’ name and total sale price if for sale. SLC Arts is encouraging artists to make their work for sale. The listed price should include 70% for the artist and 30% commission for SLC Arts. Artists who do not wish to sell their work must still provide an estimate of value for insurance purposes.
SLC Arts encourages artists to attend their respective exhibit openings, but it isn’t mandatory. Artists who would like to discuss their work during the event can contact the programs coordinator at programs@slcartscouncil.org.
More details about the exhibits:
— Artists can submit works for Family Roots through Jan. 28. SLC Arts suggests artists submit pieces that represent family, youth, growth and connection. The exhibit will be held in February.
— The submission deadline for Thoughts, Dreams and the Mind is April 29, with the show opening in May. SLC Arts suggests artists submit pieces that represent thoughts, emotions, dreams, imagination and psychology.
— The call for Self Discovery pieces ends June 24. The show will be on display in July. Suggested ideas for pieces include representations of growth, personality, milestones, self-identification and culture.
— For Stories of the Past, artists can submit works until Aug. 26 for the September opening. SLC Arts suggests pieces that represent culture, stories, riddles, traditions and family.
— To enter Where the Heart Is, the deadline is Oct. 21. The exhibit will be on display in November. Suggestions for pieces include representations of home, comfort, childhood and memories.
For more information, visit slcartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.