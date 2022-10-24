Nestled in a plaza off Route 11, near the main gate to Fort Drum, lies a taqueria style restaurant committed to freshness and quality above all else. Despite the small space, the restaurant delivers big flavors and a friendly and inviting atmosphere for all who enter.
Los Amigos, located at 26000 US-11 -5 in Evans Mills, has come to be known over its six years in operation for its interpretation of classic dishes and insistence on using high quality ingredients. Owner Gerardo “Gerry” Diaz left engineering to invest in himself and came to the area from Chicago, finding more satisfaction from the service industry rather than manufacturing, though he has put lessons learned through previous professional experience to use at the restaurant, streamlining processes to allow for the output of quality food to be repeated.
“Once in a while, we get people who come from Mexico like, ‘Oh, where does your influence for the food come from?’ And I’m like, Mexico and Watertown,” Mr. Diaz said. “If enough people here ask me for something, I’m gonna put it on the menu because that’s what they want to see. This is their town, this is where they come to eat. I hope they don’t ask me for hot dogs or something like that, but we’ll do our best to make it a quality item.”
The restaurant boasts homemade salsas, horchata – a refreshing drink usually made from ground rice, milk and cinnamon – and more, with nothing frozen but rather stored and chilled for a short time in large walk-in coolers. Committed to quality and freshness, the restaurant cooks its own beans and rice, grills its steak and cooks its chicken each day, as well as constantly making large pots of salsa to use for various dishes. The restaurant even makes its own mayo.
“We do our best to keep everything as fresh as possible,” Mr. Diaz said. “The only thing we don’t make right now is tortillas. If you were to walk into our kitchen, you would be like, ‘I have no idea where you’d even start making it.’”
Some of the restaurants most popular items, the California burrito, which features guacamole, french fries, sour cream, shredded cheese and choice of meat; the breakfast burrito with egg, cheese, fries and choice of meat; and anything with queso, weren’t originally on the menu, but came to be there after suggestions from customers.
“To us, queso is just a Spanish word for cheese, shredded cheese, so when we first got here it really confused us, but if that’s what people want, that’s what we give them,” Mr. Diaz said. “As a business owner, you want to improve over time, that’s one thing that I learned, continuous improvement, listen to your customers.”
Many have asked for birria tacos recently, so the restaurant is doing trial runs before the tacos hit the menu.
According to Shawn Mertz, one of the cooks, the team at Los Amigos makes about ten pounds of just steak every day, grilled to about medium well to be used in various recipes like burritos, bowls, tacos and steak fries, and put back on the blacktop to finish it off and heat it back up.
The restaurants’ cooks are all trained to do everything they need to do, so there’s not one person who’s in charge and they’re all accountable to each other. According to Mr. Mertz, the restaurant has come a long way and a lot of the recipes, when it started, were pretty basic. The recipes have now evolved into more complex offerings over the years. He noted that his personal favorite on the menu is the steak fries that are also topped with nacho cheese, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
“All of it fresh every single day,” Mr. Mertz said. “You may ask how we get it all done - that’s our secret.”
In general, Mr. Diaz said there are a lot of people who if they grew up with the food offered at Los Amigos, everything from tortas and tamales to taquitos and nachos, the restaurant’s offerings will attract them. Then there are the people that haven’t yet been in to the colorful and welcoming restaurant to try the food, and Mr. Diaz said he hopes they get excited to come try it out. He said if they don’t like it, at least they gave it a chance.
“If I could give some advice, always try a restaurant more than once,” Mr. Diaz said. “Even if you don’t like the first experience, because I think a lot of times, first bad experiences are just a miscommunication. The other reason I say that is because when we first started, we f***ed up big time, it was just the pressure of not having the experience of having a restaurant. I’m just extremely grateful to all the people who bothered to try it more than once and supported us through the journey.”
