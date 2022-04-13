Life is filled with moments that bring us joy, experiences that shape how we associate our feelings and trauma that can affect how we compartmentalize our fears, faith and even how we see ourselves in our own realities. What if you were offered an experience that could help you process through these different emotional blocks, highs and lows? What if you were offered a therapy that required you to just simply close your eyes and listen? Such therapy exists and it is growing in recognition and offered here in the north country, though it has been around and practiced for thousands of years.
Sound bathing, also called sound meditation or sound therapy, is the practice of emotional, physical and spiritual healing therapy through sound; it is the practice of listening to different sound waves created by healing instruments such as gongs, singing bowls, percussion, chimes, rattles, tuning forks and even the human voice itself. These sound waves help relax the body and mind, while also bringing forward past emotions and traumas in a way that allows the subconscious to process the feelings. The music does not have a catchy beat or rhythm, it gradually grows and ebbs and flows to bring the human consciousness into a meditative state.
John Muraco, a board-Certified Art Therapist (ATR-BC), Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) and owner of HeartWell House Expressive Therapies, has brought his practice and knowledge of this type of therapy to the north country, specifically to River Yoga in the river community of Clayton.
“My hope is to create a space where people can connect deeply to themselves and others,” said Mr. Muraco when asked about his practice. “I want them to feel empowered and to feel joy.”
He says that his work as a therapist, specifically working one-on-one with clients, includes weaving in many different modalities including yoga, meditation and art therapy; that using movement, dance, yoga, improvisational sound and making music is a raw way of helping people process wounds and challenges.
Think about it this way – you lay down on your yoga mat (or comfortable space conducive to relaxing) and close your eyes. You take a deep breath in, becoming aware of your breathing and the way that your body feels in its relaxed state. Your thoughts begin to quiet and when the singing bowls start to develop sound, the bells begin to randomly chime and the waves of sounds grow, the body is processing them by feeling the actual frequencies of their energy being released – this is the beginning of your meditative sound bath.
Mr. Muraco says you can approach understanding what is happening through the scientific angle.
“Okay, what is happening? When the mallet is striking the gong or the singing bowl, what is happening to the air in the room? And, how is that affecting the human body, right? On a cellular level, the ears, the skin, the water in the body... What is happening? Why are people reporting these powerful experiences?” he presented.
These experiences that Mr. Muraco is talking about are described by some participants of the class at River Yoga as almost “psychedelic”. Some reported seeing colors, seeing people or places; some said they were having out of body experiences, flashes of light and physical reactions. Some people simply fell asleep.
“These instruments, for me in a therapeutic capacity, are another thing that allows for people to process certain experiences or feelings. I do not have the answers for anyone about what they are seeking. The wisdom resides within each of us and the instruments are seeming to have the ability to highlight something, which is just information, and sometimes we need deep rest to have these memories pop up – to experience something like extreme anger or extreme joy, or sadness, all of these things, like just being there,” Mr. Muraco said.
A New York City sound practitioner, Tamalyn Miller, explained in a recent online article that, “If you go to an acupuncturist, you likely have energy blocked somewhere that the practitioner helps unlock. The sound bath is similar, but you’re using frequency and vibration instead of needles.”
River Yoga studio owner, Liz Price-Kellogg, provides many different types of meditation, yoga and wellness practices into her studio from practitioners from all over the country and local region. For over 25 years River Yoga has encouraged and inspired their students to explore and discover their own unique paths toward whole health through yoga, meditation and breath work. Mrs. Price-Kellogg says that when she met John, it was a no-brainer to have him bring his sound meditation work and practice to her studio.
“River yoga has been blessed with John’s knowledge and deep journey into kundalini yoga and sound therapy - two experiences that we had not been able to provide to our community in the past,” she said. “John is also community minded, so the sacred teachings of yoga and it’s practice don’t start and end on our mats. He encourages all of us to live our yoga, to practice mindfulness and to share our best versions of ourselves with others.”
Mr. Muraco and his wife bought a camp in Thousand Islands Park on Wellesley Island in 2021 with their daughter, who they were homeschooling at the time. Due to the pandemic and much of his work shifting to online, he knew that he needed to find a local outlet – that’s when he was introduced to Mrs. Price-Kellogg.
“I contacted Liz and she was amazing. We had a Zoom meeting and we discussed my five points of my practice and I was on the schedule within 24 hours,” Mr. Muraco recalled.
“Since 2000 I have studied a variety of approaches for creative expression and personal wellness for the achievement of self-exploration, stress reduction, and the regaining of personal power. These practices have included a Masters in Art Psychotherapy, Kundalini and Hatha Yoga teacher programs, and holistic lifestyle and addictions recovery coaching. My experience using art, yoga, and stress reduction methods in hospitals, with amputees, male and female veterans, and people living with cancer, dementia, and other challenging diagnoses has solidified my understanding of the power of the creative process and the importance of taking action in one’s life. My classes and private work builds on creating a life of empowerment, connection and Joy. I am honored to be a part of the River Yoga community.”
