Sponges The Kid Place in Clayton offers something that most other places cannot offer: fun activities for children during the brutal north country winters.
The activities provide a variety of different pursuits, including a farmers market area, an auto mechanic station, construction, fishing, reading, painting, a bounce house and more.
“It’s kind of meant to be a one-stop shop,” owner Morgan Ingerson said. “So you don’t have that one kid who’s not interested in pretend play, but they want to bounce in the bounce house.”
According to Ms. Ingerson, she tried to open up in April of 2020, but due to the pandemic, she was not able to fully open until October of 2021.
Located at 720 James Street in Clayton, the walls of Sponges include original paintings done by Ms. Ingerson and her father, Michael Ringer a well-known artist in the Thousand Islands and whose paintings are sold at his gallery in downtown Clayton.
Sponges does open play, where adults can bring their children and have access to the building. These paintings helped with the overall feel of the different play areas.
Classes are also offered on Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m., which also includes 30 minutes of open play.
Sponges offers a variety of different classes, Ms. Ingerson said, including a “secret agent training club.”
“There’s different obstacle courses that are set up, and then different challenges where they’ll have to find a key, and match it up with a lock that has the same number. They use walkie-talkies and build things, stuff like that,” Ms. Ingerson said.
There are five different areas of what are called “dramatic play” that include a cafe, a farm, an automotive station, a construction zone, and a river area. Inside these different areas there are different activities for children depending on what zone they are in.
“For example, the farm you can collect eggs from the chicken coop, pick peppers off a plant, then sell them at the farmers market. In the construction zone, you can rewire a house or build with blocks. In the automotive area you can work on the inside of the car or drive it,” Ms. Ingerson said. “Then we have a book nook, which is for if kids need a quiet area or obviously want to read. We have an arts and crafts area, lots of different stuff for them to do. We have a sensory and activity area/table. Kids love them. People again don’t understand them (sensory table) but it’s just the different - wanting to feel the textures and things like that. We have a bounce house, and then located in the center we also have an under-two area.”
Having her first daughter really opened her eyes to the lack of winter activities for children, especially when temperatures are well below zero. After a trip to New York City and seeing a similar type of business in person, Ms. Ingerson decided to bring the idea to the north country.
“I left and I said ‘This could really be useful in our area when you can’t go outside,’” Ms. Ingerson explained.
She continued saying, parents love Sponges, and that people don’t really understand what they are, specifically wondering if they were a daycare.
“I even remember telling my father-in-law about it and he was like ‘Good luck!’,” Ms. Ingerson said. “I want to give the community something that’s unique, that’s different, that you’re not going to get right next door… It’s been taking people to get in here, and then I feel like once we get them, they’re hooked.”
Since it was extremely difficult to get this location in Clayton up and running, Ms. Ingerson currently says there are no plans to open another location, despite the requests she has been receiving.
Open plays cost $12 if bought online at spongesthekidsplace.com; if not bought online, tickets can be purchased at the door for $13 with classes being $11. The open play hours are Monday from 10 a.m. until noon, Thursdays 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with pizza, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Sponges has begun “drop-in” services which are like daycare/babysitting services which take place on Fridays and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Most, if not all, of the toys and objects to play with are handmade, Ms. Ingerson said.
Monthly memberships are also available.
One child monthly membership is $45. A two-sibling monthly membership is $75, three-sibling monthly membership is $120, and four or more siblings monthly membership is $145.
The monthly membership includes four classes and all open play for a 30-day period, with children under one being free with their siblings. The membership begins on the first day of attendance, not the purchase date, and parties, special events, and private sessions are not included in the discounted pricing.
Sign-up for the classes is required one week prior to the class, which ensures supplies for everyone either through an email at spongesthekidplace@yahoo.com or at open play.
Along with the open play, and the drop-in services, there is a table area that can be used for parents to have lunch in while their children play, or even as a birthday party area.
According to the website, in order to have a party at Sponges, there is a non-refundable, non-transferable deposit that must be paid in order to book the event.
Additionally, the base fee is $175 and a waiver must be filled out for each child, with a signature from their legal guardian.
More information and availability can be found at their website, spongesthekidsplace.com.
“Come play,” Ms. Ingerson said.
