Among the things we learn to appreciate more as we grow older is a beautiful waterfront view. One of those views is currently available for purchase along with a sprawling 11 acres of wooded land and a meticulously renovated 3,000–square–foot home along the St. Lawrence River.
This river home is perfect for both entertaining guests or for quiet reflection on the water. The property, located at 45700 Landon Road, Alexandria, provides plenty of room for everyone in the family with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home and property lack nothing when it comes to comfort and privacy.
Dick B. Sherker Jr., the current homeowner, bought the property in September of 2019 and renovated it as a retirement project. Having worked in the construction, paving and excavating industries for 53 years, he said he already had a pretty good idea what to do.
“The house was in good shape when I bought it as far as it being livable, but it was pretty dated and needed a roof, ” Mr. Sherker said. “So, we put all new smart siding on it, all new gutters with a gutter guard, new heating and air conditioning systems, and opened it up inside.”
Mr. Sherker also put a new kitchen in, as well as new bathrooms, put in new floors and fixed everything, “With all new hardware and so forth,” he said. Mr. Sherker used Wellesley Island Building Supply for most of the building supplies, as well as Watertown Appliance. The house, listed by Bridgeview Realty, is currently priced at $1,560,000.
When he bought the property for $460,000 in 2019, Mr. Sherker subdivided it and made five lots of the one parcel so people could potentially buy those lots and build other residences, but the interest in the home so far has suggested that potential buyers value the privacy and space the whole 11-acre parcel would afford them.
Situated on land that comes complete with various walking trails for outdoor recreation, this year-round home features 309 feet of river frontage. Deepwater dockage and a 8,000-pound boat lift complete the property’s waterfront features.
On the first floor, after stepping into the home, one can’t help but marvel at the space and natural light that radiates into the home. The master bedroom with ensuite is located on the main floor of the home. Inside the completely re-done open and spacious interior, future owners can enjoy the river view from every room and watch boats of all shapes and sizes glide by.
The custom kitchen with quartz counter tops and large island opens to a great room with cathedral ceilings, huge windows and a cozy, wood burning fireplace made with native granite. The kitchen also features a double oven, dishwasher, and a gas cooktop. What some would call a “chef’s dream” there is a walk-in pantry right off the kitchen.
“I would hope they (the new owners) just enjoy it,” Mr. Sherker said. “Everybody that’s looked at it, they want privacy, they don’t want neighbors.”
The new homeowners will be able to enjoy the sunrise from the spacious and completely restored 260-square-foot deck. This like-new home has had extensive upgrades including a new furnace, central air, insulation, and a new roof.
Built in a contemporary style in 1997, the home features composite and shake siding, a deck and dock in the river, and a long, private gravel driveway that begins with a historic smoke house. According to Mr. Sherker, the driveway is maintained year-round by U.S. Border Patrol, an additional touch for buyers.
With so much to be impressed by, it is still hard to miss the great room with vaulted cathedral ceilings and bridge landing upstairs connecting bedrooms and looking out at the St. Lawrence.
Laundry is located on the upper level of the house at the top of the stairs.
In the morning, one can enjoy the day’s first cup of coffee outside on the screened in porch, or inside at the breakfast bar in the kitchen. After that, they can spend the day inside, in the water, or venture out into the beautiful surrounding towns and villages for some shopping, food and fun. In the evenings, it’s hard to find a spot in the house that isn’t perfect for relaxing and viewing the colorful sunsets the north country is known for.
Mr. Sherker said after the experience of working on and redoing this home, he would consider doing another in the future if he were able to find another deal. As for why he decided not to keep the home after putting so much time and effort into it, he lives just a few miles up the road, so he said he doesn’t need a second home.
“I enjoy doing this kind of stuff, that’s why I did it,” he said. “I went over the top a little bit on the house, we did more things, but I wanted to have it the right way.”
The Essentials:
Address: 45700 Landon Road, Alexandria, NY 13640
Type: Single Family Home
Style: Contemporary
Year Built: 1997
List Price: $1,560,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Square Footage: 3,000
Lot: 11 acres
Waterfront: St. Lawrence River
Schools: Alexandria
Broker: Bridgeview Real Estate Services
Realtor: Diana S. Mullen, who took over the listing on behalf of Maxine M. Quigg
Phone: (315) 782-9292
MLS-: S1307020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.