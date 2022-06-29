Local music is the heartbeat of large cities and small villages alike. Here in the north country, we’re no exception. While we’re lucky enough to enjoy music year-round, with warmer weather comes even more opportunities to venture out and discover new bands or catch performances from longtime favorites.
One thing is for sure: emerging musicians need support. There’s a reason people say everyone starts somewhere. That somewhere, for a lot of artists, is playing at a venue in their hometown or surrounding area for small audiences. The support they get from those local audiences can make or break them — either bolstering their spirits and helping them keep the drive to continue, or potentially weakening their resolve and making them question whether music is the path for them.
Without local venues and audiences, emerging bands and artists wouldn’t have the platform they need to get their music out to the world in person. In the north country, there are many venues that allow both seasoned performers, emerging artists, and everyone in between, a chance to share their talents. Three local venues, just a few of the many local bars, restaurants and outdoor music venues, can be found in Clayton, Sackets Harbor and Watertown.
Osprey Public House, owned by Jeremy W. Ganter, was purchased in July of last year and has been open since late February this year.
Though only open for a short time, the restaurant, located at 8353 County Route 9 in Clayton, is already supporting live music. The first weekend of June, acoustic artist Cam Caruso performed for guests. The restaurant has hosted many other talents over the months including area favorite Jacob Ploch, known by his artist name Jay P, performers “Mac & Steve,” Michael Lashomb of Annie in the Water, Doug McKenzi, and more. The best way to find out about upcoming performances is through the business Facebook page, where Mr. Ganter posts about shows.
“I’ve always been a big fan of live music and, when I lived in New York City, that was one of the main things we would do on the weekend. I would go somewhere I could sit down, have a couple cocktails and listen to some really good musicians perform,” he said. “We’re all about supporting local and our place isn’t big enough to do full bands, so we can have a more intimate setting with a solo artist or duo act acoustically. It gives our customers and our regulars a chance to actually relate to and get to know these musicians.”
A General Brown graduate, Mr. Ganter grew up in the north country, went away to college and just kept moving south. He was in New York City for ten years and Orlando, Florida, for seven. He’s always been in the hospitality industry in various aspects from working in the kitchen to front-of-house and bartending and eventually managing and becoming a buyer for bigger corporations, hotel groups and the like.
Mr. Ganter moved back up to the area during COVID to get kind of away from the big city populations, and kept going by purchasing the restaurant which was formally Ray’s Pub and Grub.
“I peeked in and saw what they were offering and what I could do with the space,” he said. “Once I walked in there, my wheels just kept turning and that’s how it came to be.”
He shared that he is excited for the upcoming season and hosting more talent in the restaurant. Still trying to fill in a few dates, he said he is trying to have music every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Those interested in performing can contact him through Facebook Messenger, call the restaurant at (315) 501-4089, or email Jeremy@Ospreypublichouse.com.
“I feel like all the musicians that we have right now are just very well rounded and you’re gonna get a great experience no matter who you’re coming to watch,” Mr. Ganter said. “I feel like Osprey Public House is on the same page in that aspect that we’re still trying to get our name out there, too, being so new. It’s kind of a mutual respect, in some ways; the musicians are out there trying to make a name for themselves and so is the restaurant.”
He said his long-term goal is to always be there for the locals, first and foremost, as it’s going to take their support year-round for the business to keep going.
Another individual who knows just how important it is to have the support of the local community is Jacob Ploch, aka Jay P. The former Army medic is now fully medically retired, so music and photography are now his full-time gigs, but music remains the priority. He got his start in the north country music scene after a meeting with potential bandmates at Spokes on Watertown’s Public Square resulted in the owner of the establishment hearing him sing for the potential mates as a demonstration and offered him a gig right on the spot.
“It’s important to give artists a chance just because like looking at my story, I was just singing a song in a bar and she took the chance on offering me a show – she’s never heard me play before, she doesn’t know what my crowd presence is like, all she heard was my voice,” Mr. Ploch said. “So even if it’s what seems like it might be a risky endeavor, giving first-time artists that chance to perform could open up an entire avenue for not just the artists, but the restaurant as well.”
Mr. Ploch has since become a regular guest at the establishment, along with many others across the north country. From now until September, he doesn’t have a single Saturday open, and only has two Fridays left to fill, along with whichever other days of the week he decides to play. He noted that the music scene in the area is significant, that it’s neither saturated nor undersaturated when it comes to talent, and everyone gets the chance to play for a crowd if they wish.
“I think it’s good, especially with artists like me who’ve been doing music for easily more than a decade,” he said. “Venues in Northern New York wanting to help us make a living off what we do, it’s nice to have that support of people recognizing, hey, you actually have a lot of experience in this field, we’ll give you what you’re worth for it.”
In Sackets Harbor, Pearl H. Ashcraft and her husband, Thomas W. Scozzafava, have owned the 1812 Brewing Company since December of 2009 and they’ve been supporters of live music at the venue ever since they took it over. Artists that play at the venue, known to locals as the Brew Pub, tend to be from around the area, locals from Oswego, Watertown, Syracuse, and everywhere in between, Mr. Scozzafava said. Mr. Ploch is one of those artists, along with a slew of other familiar faces.
Recently, the Brew Pub, located at 212 West Main Street in Sackets Harbor, has started supporting the local arts scene in other ways as well, providing a space to showcase visual art like painting and photography. A local arts collective called Art 315, has shown at the pub a few times now, and planned another exhibit June 26.
“I think supporting the local arts scene is very important,” Ms. Ashcraft said. “It gives the local artists exposure, and it’s just a great way to bring people together, bring the community together – it’s very important to us.”
With live music regularly, the venue has hosted a range of artists, including, but not limited to, Patrick Young, Dave Wolever, Annie In The Water, Jay P, Travis Rocco, Gabe Shepherd, and Hot Kogan. According to Ms. Ashcraft, Dave, Travis, Patrick and Gabe are in constant rotation and play at the venue all summer long, with Dave and Travis having been with the business the longest.
“Our schedule is pretty set; people for the most part start booking around February, especially because once COVID lifted, all the musicians were antsy to play out and people were booking up quickly,” Ms. Ashcraft said. “ So we’re set for the summer, but you never know, I would definitely say contact us, shoot us your info - artists cancel, too, for whatever reason, so we need to fill the slot. So we’re always looking for new new musicians.”
Those looking to perform can reach out via Facebook, call the business, or stop in for a chat. For those looking for a fun night out listening to live music, they can check the 1812 Brewing Company Facebook page to find out about all upcoming gigs, as they are typically listed at the beginning of each week.
A newcomer to Watertown’s Public Square, Empire Square is no stranger to supporting the arts either, and has hosted groups like Rajah, Moody Octopus, Undefeated, Segue and Joey Collins & The Creatives, as well as performers Rob Hirshey, Jay P, Joe and Shannon Foy, Trees Hate Everything, and more.
Sarah C. Daus, front-of-house and bar manager, moved up to the area to open the restaurant along with owner Vonnette T. Monteith and three other partners.
Since opening in September, the business has had live music regularly.
“It’s gone quite well,” Ms. Daus said. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t always brought in as many people as we would like, but I think partially that’s because we’re so new.”
Still, Empire Square continues to support the local community and arts scene. With that idea of support, the business also provides the local community with foods made from local ingredients like meat, eggs and produce.
“We always have live music on Saturday nights in the summer from 6:30 to 9:30 (p.m.),” Ms. Daus said. “In the summer, we will more often have them on Thursdays as well. And every fourth Wednesday, we do an open mic night in collaboration with HarmoNNY Performing Arts.”
She described the open mic nights as “fantastic,” noting that a lot of them come out and get up and play a song or jam and play with different members of other bands, riffing off of each other.
Noting that the “vibe tends to be very good when there’s live music,” Ms. Daus said most of the people that come out on those nights come out to support the performing arts community and support live music – especially for the open mic nights.
“It’s a very good community that we have of local musicians who want to just kind of encourage other people to perform and to share their talents,” she said.
In terms of crowd favorites, Ms. Daus said jazz band Rajah is definitely one, as well as Segue. If performers are interested in playing, they can reach out to the restaurant as it is always interested in booking new musicians.
“It’s not like we have a set people that we always turn to and only book them,” Ms. Daus said. “We’re really willing to support anybody who wants to play, we’ll give them a shot.”
