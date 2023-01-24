Jenna Lauraine, née Kraeger, was working in 2016 at Saint Lawrence Spirits and Distillery as an event and marketing coordinator when the business sponsored a pond hockey tournament in Clayton. There, she met Benjamin Lauraine, who was competing in the tournament, and they began dating. Once he graduated from college, Jenna moved with him to Rochester, where they lived for a couple of years before returning to the North Country.

“We decided to move back home for a job opportunity” Jenna had at Naturally Lewis in Lowville, she said. They made trips to the river to visit Benjamin’s grandparents after moving back and, one weekend, Benjamin took her out onto the dock behind their house beneath the Thousand Island Bridge and proposed to her.

