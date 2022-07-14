CANTON — Town Board members were met with a slew of objections to a proposed law to regulate heavy trucks on town roads at a public hearing Wednesday night.
One part of the proposed law prohibits trucks, commercial vehicles, tractors, tractor-trailer combinations, tractor-semitrailer combinations, or tractor-trailer-semitrailer combinations that weigh more than five tons empty from operating on town roads. The law does allow for the delivery and pickup of merchandise or other property by trucks exceeding that limit.
“I have to say I am very much opposed to this law,” Duane H. Curtis said. “Being an agriculture community with tractors and manure spreaders and manure trucks, our own vehicles, my business, other businesses, all I see is that the law will impede our business.”
The law, as written, would force businesses to change routes to avoid town roads and raise costs due to excess mileage during a time of rising fuel costs, Mr. Curtis said.
“Our business has been here since 1927 and we would like to continue to be here,” Ellie S. Stripp of Wight and Patterson Feeds on Miner Street said.
She said her drivers were used to dealing with posted roads, but her main concern was a 40,000-pound tractor-trailer rig that is taken home by an employee.
“Are we going to have to have a special permit for taking that truck home,” she asked. “He is taking it home for a few reasons. One is we don’t have enough room to store it at the mill overnight. We don’t have a plug-in and he has installed one at his home and for security purposes.”
Charles Rouse, who lives in the village, said the law would change traffic volume in the village.
“I have a concern about the number of vehicles this will force onto a few roads in the village that are already packed and was wondering if there is a solution to this that will keep those roads flowing properly and safe,” he said.
Whitherbee and Whalen’s Charles Siematkowski said the location of his wife’s family business would make complying with the law difficult.
“We have two trucks that weigh 11 tons unladen,” Mr. Siematkowski said.
When the trucks are carrying items like concrete septic tanks from their plant that is located in the center of town, the law becomes unwieldy.
“We’ve been there a long time, and it’s the last manufacturing facility in Canton,” he said. “Anyplace from there to deliver a septic tank is over a town road. What this is doing is you can’t take those trucks anywhere.”
Board member Robert J. Washo said the real issue is out-of-state contractors tearing up roads working on solar projects in and around Canton.
“Can we exclude traffic from a local business (from the law) so we don’t impede that business?” board member Robert T. Santamoor asked town of Canton attorney Eric J. Gustafson.
Setting up a law that would apply differently to local and out-of-state truckers would be difficult, Mr. Gustafson said, referring to interstate commerce laws.
“The idea, of course, was never to impact local businesses. Nobody wants to do that,” Mr. Gustafson said. “Realistically it was an attempt to protect the local tax base.”
Board member James T. Smith said the intent was not to impede local businesses but to give the Highway Superintendent some authority to stop contractors on big projects from destroying town roads with overweight vehicles.
During the regular meeting, on a motion from Mr. Santamoor, the board agreed to table the law for further study from Mr. Gustafson and the highway committee.
