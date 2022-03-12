WATERTOWN — For a dozen years, Ten Eyck Street resident Allison F. Gorham has planted flowers and put up decorations in a small park at Clinton, Massey and Holcomb streets.
And now City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce is proposing expanding that kind of volunteer effort in city-owned parks and public places throughout Watertown.
She’s been talking with city Planning Department staff about implementing the Adopt-A-Spot program.
“It was something that I just came up with,” she said.
She envisions volunteers — individuals, families, nonprofit groups and businesses — playing important roles in caring for city parks, traffic islands and other public spaces and improving the city’s quality of life and beauty.
Volunteers can do such things as planting flowers, raking, pulling weeds and reporting graffiti, hazardous conditions and vandalism to city staff.
She’s put together a list of about 30 spots where the work can be completed. The city would then erect a sign at the spot to recognize the efforts.
She hopes to get the program up and running later in the year.
Her colleagues on City Council need to sign off on the program.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix thinks it’s a good idea. The Planning Department is looking into the idea.
Mr. Mix noted that volunteers, like Mrs. Gorham, have been helping out with beatification projects in city parks for years.
In recent years, volunteers have been involved in removing brush and improving the trail system at city-owned Thompson Park.
A group of concerned residents and community leaders, called the Friends of Thompson Park, also oversees ways to improve the historic park.
Mrs. Gorham likes the idea, saying “the more community support to beautify the community, the better.”
