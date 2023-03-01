Nothing says winter like cozying up by a fire while the snow falls in the background with a nice warm drink in your hand, which can be enjoyed both at the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel and The Inn at Erlowest.
Ann Marie Angus, general manager at the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel, said the hotel has two fire pits that guests can enjoy throughout the winter.
“There’s nothing better than a fire,” she said.
As part of the amenities the hotel has, they hosted their annual “Fire and Ice” event from Feb. 2 until Feb. 4.
The event has ice sculptures, chili chowder, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, fireworks, and thousands of pounds of sculpted ice and a martini bar. The hotel also has an indoor pool and hottub.
“Our guests come in, they can relax, they can unwind, there’s a lot of window space; they can look outside still get the beautiful views of the river. When they’re done they can go into the bar, get a cocktail, get something to eat,” she said.
She said the pool area has been “refreshed.”
Ms. Angus said that having the indoor pool and hottub gives guests a “staycation feeling.”
Tourism has picked up this year for the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel, Ms. Angus said.
“It’s cold outside, (people) are sick of staying in their houses, looking for something to do and the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel is the perfect location for a staycation,” she said.
The hotel also serves as one of the stops for the 1000 Island Snowmobile Club, which is a club that goes through groomed trails in the Thousand Islands region, on over 100 private landowners, the club’s website states. There are over 300 members.
“I know the snowmobilers go around, they stop, they pop in, get something to eat, something to drink, get back on their sleds and go,” she said.
She said during the winter, there is plenty to do, especially at their hotel with the indoor amenities.
“Everything’s right here,” she said. “Our fitness center, our pool, we’ve got great restaurants (with a) wide variety of menu selections, room service, you can stay in if you want to, and our location is nice, too, being right on the river.”
They will also at times have guests that like to partake in ice-fishing.
The hotel is located right on the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River.
“You really can’t beat the view here,” she said.
She says they are having more guests come during this winter than they did in years prior.
“That’s always a nice thing,” she said.
LeAnna Avila, director of sales and events at The Inn at Erlowest, said that they also offer some unique amenities, including outdoor heated igloo dining during the winter.
She said this is their third outdoor igloo which also has a fireplace in one of the igloos.
Guests can rent their own private igloo where they can eat dinner underneath the snow.
People can also reserve the igloo to stay in.
She said something that sets them apart is being a fully open property, in addition to the Inn and townhouses that can be rented out, that they can also be used as a wedding venue.
“With most of Lake George area closing for the winter, we are open, we can accommodate those weddings, we can accommodate all of the overnight accommodations, because we have so many options on our property,” she said.
Ms. Avila said that although snow has been light, they have still been busy.
“The lake is in front of us, it is literally directly in front of us, you can roll down the hill and roll right into the water,” she said.
Ms. Avila said in the winter, there are five suites that all include fireplaces, with five others on the third floor.
A lot of the building is still the original from 1898, when the building was initially built, including the stain-glass windows.
“So it’s a very cozy, intimate, getaway,” she said.
In the past, they have partnered with a local ski resort, but Ms. Avila said they found that people want to do what they want to do spontaneously. However, there are many local places around that people can find partake in winter activities. Guests can get a list at the Inn when they check in, or options can be emailed to guests.
Ms. Avila said they are currently on track for their winter season.
She said they continue to have winter travel because the guests feel like it’s their home.
“The fact that there’s fireplaces in your suite, there’s an Inn bar that was the original library of the house, that has a fireplace, all of our dining rooms have fireplaces, so it’s more of like a chateau type of feeling where they feel it’s actually their home,” she said.
Those interested in going to either of the resorts can visit http://wdt.me/Erlowest or http://wdt.me/1000IslandsHarborHotel.
