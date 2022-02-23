More people are discovering that snowshoeing is an easy and accessible way to take the north country winter in stride.
Many area centers even offer snowshoe rentals, or ones to use for free, to get you out on the trails. But part of snowshoeing access is that no official trail is needed. Any field, or even spacious backyard, will do. And unlike cross-country skiing, there’s no steep learning curve.
When the owner of Black River Adventurer’s Shop has a customer who comes in inquiring about the sport, he begins by asking if the person enjoys hiking in the summertime.
“Because anybody who enjoys hiking will enjoy snowshoeing,” said shop owner Todd J. Phelps. “But if you can’t be out in the cold at all, it’s not your sport.”
Mr. Phelps said that there are three different types of snowshoes: ones for hiking, ones for mountaineering and smaller, lighter snowshoes for running.
Running snowshoes must be a specific size to qualify for sanctioned races. “Generally speaking, they’re 7 inches wide and 22 inches long to classify them as a running snowshoe,” Mr. Phelps said. “Because a lot of the events are held on such hard-pack trails, you really don’t need flotation at all.”
For all snowshoes, factors that determine the right ones for a person include height and weight.
“But what’s more important than either of those is the conditions that you’re going to be on most of the time,” Mr. Phelps said. “They give you a weight, but that’s based on how much flotation there is. If you’re going to be breaking trail in relatively deep snow, and you weight 160 pounds, then you should get an 8-by-25 snowshoe. But if you’re on a hard-packed snowmobile trail, you won’t need that flotation. You can get away with a smaller shoe.”
Also, a smaller person matched with snowshoes that are too big is a recipe for an unpleasant outdoor experience. “Your legs won’t be long enough to handle them properly and have any fun doing it,” Mr. Phelps said.
Many people, Mr. Phelps said, add poles to snowshoeing treks, which helps with balance, especially on hills, or they are used all-terrain for the extra workout they provide.
Pre-pandemic, Black River Adventurers Shop hosted hikes to Tug Hill State Forest in Barnes Corners and Pickney State Forest in Copenhagen. Mr. Phelps hopes to bring those hikes back next year.
“We might even get a trip in as it gets closer to spring, if the COVID numbers are down,” he said.
n n n
The north country is dotted with places that offer snowshoe opportunities, with state parks popular options. Some locations offer shoe rentals. The following is just a sampling of some of the places to make tracks:
n The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview (Wellesley Island).
The center has 5 miles of winter recreational trails. Snowshoe rentals are $3 a day and free for Friends of Minna Anthony Common Nature Center. Available snowshoe sizes range from toddler to adult. Snowshoeing at the center requires at least 7 inches of snow.
“It’s great for cardiovascular,” Darlene M. Sourwine, outreach coordinator at the nature center said. “It’s like a brisk walk.”
A free snowshoe day is scheduled for Saturday, March 12. Snowshoeing and skiing have trails specifically related to those activities. Current off-season hours of the center are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Snowshoers should return to the center before 2:30 p.m. The center doesn’t rent skis.
“The nice thing is that we usually have a fire going, so people can come in and do what they have to do, put on their snowshoes on and go out on a trail, which are absolutely beautiful,” Mrs. Sourwine said.
The center overlooks Eel Bay, a unique habitat of the St. Lawrence River and a prime duck migration area.
Wildlife, including eagles, are hard to miss viewing on the trails, Mrs. Sourwine said.
“You’ll never know what you’ll run into — deer, foxes, porcupines, owls and eagles. A lot of people get great photos,” Mrs. Sourwine said. “We’ve had so many eagles. It’s been crazy.”
n Nicandri Nature Center, 19 Robinson Bay Road, Massena.
The center has 6 miles of trails.
“They range in distance from .2 miles, which families with little kids might want to do, up to one-and-a-half-mile loops, so they can pick and choose amongst that to make any distance they want,” said Tracy L. Thomas, the nature center’s executive director.
Snowshoes are available free for public use. Trails are shared, but skiers must bring their own equipment. “They are all groomed — skiers on one side and snowshoers on the other,” Ms. Thomas said. “There are signs to help people figure that out.”
Grooming is done by a combination of nature center staff and volunteers.
“We’ve been able to introduce snowshoeing to a lot of people who have not tried it before,” said Ms. Thomas. “We have people out every single day borrowing gear and snowshoeing.”
Most visitors, she said, understand the proper etiquette involving the situation when trails are shared by snowshoers and skiers. Snowshoers should not walk on the groomed ski trails.
“Since we’re loaning a lot of the skis and snowshoes, we’re able to tell people as we hand them out and give them tips,” Ms. Thomas said.
n Indian River Lakes Conservancy, based in Redwood.
The nonprofit IRLC stewards three public preserves that are open for winter adventuring: Redwood Hill, 44010 Stine Road, Redwood; Grand Lake Reserve, 45701 Burns Road, Redwood, and Baker Woods Preserve, 4090 Factory Road, Natural Bridge.
The IRLC offers snowshoe rentals from its Stine Road office at no charge, by appointment.
Baker Woods is closest to the Adirondacks and tends to have the greatest snowpack and best conditions for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. It has boasts 3-plus miles of trails groomed for skiing and an overlook directly onto the Indian River. Snowshoers are asked to use the proper snowshoer etiquette for a cross-country skiing trail, keeping to the edges of the trail.
“Snowshoeing is a great way to get out on the trails in the wintertime and I love that it doesn’t require special skills or training to do, although a sense of humor for the first little bit never hurts,” said Heidi Sourwine, program coordinator at Indian River Lakes Conservancy. “Snow has a way of bringing out the kid in all of us.”
And one can’t argue with the views.
“Ice, snow, and water can create some of the most beautiful scenes, like something out of a painting or a storybook with unending combinations of crystalline beauty,” Ms. Sourwine said. “My only advice is to make sure to stop every so often so you can take it all in and listen to the quiet peace outside of your own crunching steps.”
A favorite pastime while snowshoeing at the preserves, Ms. Sourwine said, is searching for animal tracks and guessing what other critters are enjoying the forest with you.
“It’s also the best time to monitor our forests for hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive that lays egg masses on hemlock trees and one that we can hopefully intercept early to avoid desecration of our hemlocks in the Indian River region,” Ms. Sourwine said.
n Higley Flow State Park, Colton
There are about 12 miles of groomed trails at Higley Flow with an additional 3-5 miles of ungroomed (back country) trails. Most of the grooming is done by volunteers, although St. Lawrence University hires someone to groom the roads for its nordic ski team. The grooming process is the same for both snowshoeing and skiing.
“The Friends of Higley Flow State Park utilize four drags from 4-to-6-feet wide,” said Thomas French, a founding member of Friends of Higley Flow, former president, groomer, and currently a board member and secretary for the group. “For many trails, we groom two passes to create an 8-12 foot surface. The roads and three loops in the woods (EZ, Overlook, and Pine Loop) get three passes to create around 15 feet of corduroy with a classic track set on one side. The wider trails can accommodate skate-skiers as well as classic and the snowshoers.”
Snowshoers are welcome to use any of the trails.
“But we ask that they stay off of the set track used by the classic skiers — whether it’s groomed or man made,” Mr. French said.
Most people, he said, seem well-educated on that etiquette.
“It’s usual to see a snowshoe track on one side of the groomed area and the classic track on another,”Mr. French said. “Even on the backwoods trails, where the ski track is man-made and the trail narrower as a result, the snowshoers are very considerate.”
One problem encountered is when people decide to walk a trail without snowshoes.
“Even in the early season, when the snow might not be too deep, footsteps create post holes,” Mr. French said. “This diminishes the quality of the ski track, especially for skate skiers and collegiate teams. People usually know to stay out of the set track, but don’t understand that their footsteps within the corduroy kind of ruins it for the skaters.”
n n n
The following are some upcoming snowshoe-related events.
n At 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, a snowshoe hike at IRLC’s Baker Woods Preserve will be led by local naturalist Peter O’Shea. The main focus of the approximately two-hour hike will be tracking, but with Mr. O’Shea’s background, he is qualified to talk about wildlife, seasonal changes, and many other topics. Baker Woods Preserve is located near the Adirondack Blue Line and is habitat to beavers, snowshoe hare, ruff grouse, white-tail deer and other wildlife.
n Winter Wander Trek, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26 at the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s Foster-Blake Woods Preserve, 37373-37351 State Route 12-E, Clayton.
TILT description: “Grab your snowshoes or ice cleats and enjoy a meandering morning hike through the forest at Foster-Blake Woods Preserve and let the cheeky chickadees remind you that spring is on the way.”
n On Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, Winona Forest trails will be the site of the Festival of Flakes hosted by the Winona Forest Recreation Association. It features the annual IditaFAT bike race, March 5, and the annual SnoFatShu race the following day.
The association also has a 5K run and walk on the day of the SnoFatShu.
More info: winonaforest.com
n In the southern Tug Hill area of Lewis County, free guided snow shoe expeditions are being offered again this winter by the Great Lot Sportsman’s Club, 4277 Osceola Road in West Leyden.
Snowshoers will meet at 10 a.m. at the club and can either continue with the guide or use the maps provided to plot their own adventure. Great Lot will provide a complimentary lunch after the guided tour is complete. Expeditions continue Feb. 26 and March 12 and 26. Required reservations can be made by calling 315-378-7592.
n The Tug Hill Tommorrow Land Trust is hosting Owl Prowl hikes. The Owl Prowls are guided evening walks through the Joseph A. Black Wildlife Sanctuary, 31827 Middle Road, Watertown. The nonprofit has some snowshoes available, but supplies are limited.
The remaining Owl Prowls for the year:
5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26; 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 11 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 26.
Required reservations can be made at 315-779-8240 or by going to wdt.me/OwlProwl
n The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has added to its winter programming. Those activities include free snowshoe and kicksled rentals for the center’s trails, available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.