The winter months can be long and grueling. The cold dry winter air can not only take your breath away but dry your skin and cause your muscles to be tense while you shiver to stay warm. Needless to say, the cold north country winters can take their toll on our bodies but, luckily, there are options that offer physical and mental wellness and some even offer overnight romantic getaways.
One such place is Isabella Spa & Salon located in Geneva, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes.
“Isabella Spa is nestled within the iconic Belhurst Castle property built in the late 1800s,” said spa owner and director Ellen J. Reeder.
The castle belongs to her husband’s family, and back when he was general manager of the property, Ellen leaned on him to construct a spa which, 13 years ago, he did.
She said the spa lends its name to a legendary ghost that roams the castle. Fear not though, for Isabella is a friendly spirit, whose side-profile adorns the spa’s logo. Within the spa, Mrs. Reeder said a babbling brook winds throughout, with a flowering tree springing out of it because, of course, legend has it that Isabella sat beneath the tree in the brook.
Isabella offers a full-service spa and salon. The spa, located upstairs, is composed of six separate treatment rooms. Some of the massages offered are deep-tissue, hot stone, an Isabella signature massage which plies classic Swedish techniques and a sports massage.
However, Mrs. Reeder said the most popular one is the True Bliss Romantic Retreat couples’ massage, which runs 100 minutes and costs $420. It includes a variety of treatments, but begins with hot tea and a foot soak and ends with a full body massage.
The spa also offers manicures, pedicures, facials and an array of body treatments.
Mrs. Reeder said the spa and salon are popular destinations for brides, because they offer a long list of bridal work including hair, makeup and styling. She said Isabella also tries to keep up to date with all the latest trends, leading to unique and modern treatment options.
All the therapy rooms, she said, are large and accommodating, equipped with a beautiful shower, vanity, and armoire, “so you have your own private space.” She also emphasized the professionalism of all service providers.
“We’re very proud of our massage therapists and all our service providers, who are all licensed and top notch,” she said.
Although Belhurst is a higher-end destination, Mrs. Reeder said the spa and salon pricing are competitive with local options elsewhere in Geneva.
Oftentimes, she said, people spend the day at Isabella Spa and then spend the night at the castle hotel, which has a winery as well as two nice restaurants. But spending the day can be just as immersive.
“A fun day at Belhurst is to have spa services done, go for a wine tasting, and then have lunch at one of our beautiful restaurants,” she said.
Mrs. Reeder underscored Isabella’s inclusivity, saying “It’s important for everyone to know that we truly see and service every type of person. It’s easy to think that, because we’re in a castle, we only cater to certain types of people, but this is a place where everyone can feel welcome.”
Isabella Spa & Salon is open seven days a week and you can call to book an appointment at 315-781-5040. Walk-ins are accepted, but it’s best to call in advance. For a full list of treatments and pricing, visit their website at www.belhurst.com/spa-salon.
Also located in the Finger Lakes, another enchanting spa is Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Skaneateles. General Manager Richard D. Malcolm said that, loosely translated, Mirbeau in French means “reflected beauty,” and Mirbeau’s beauty is reflected in the French impressionistic style that inspires it.
Indeed, to look at the property is to see the works of Monet come to life.
“The French inspired buildings and layout is very unique,” he said. “It’s like going to France without ever having to pull your passport out.”
Also, in the spring and summer, the gardens at Mirbeau are replicas of what Monet painted in Normandy.
The beauty to be seen at Mirbeau extends beyond the limits of the property. The spa sits atop Lake Skaneateles, right within walking distance to the village and Mr. Malcolm described the views as “Nothing short of spectacular. “
Once you enter Mirbeau, you will see a resting area inspired by ancient ruins, as well as an outdoor aqua-terrace with a heated whirlpool and private bar. Oh, and if that weren’t attractive enough, there’s a giant outdoor fireplace, too.
“It’s a very bucolic setting within an extraordinary facility,” Mr. Malcolm said.
Speaking of the facilities, Mirbeau has much to offer.
“We have a rich palette of spa treatments including massages, facials, body treatments, hand and foot services and couples’ treatments, and plenty more,” he said.
The most popular massage, he said, is the Mirbeau Signature, which starts at 50 minutes for $160. They also offer “Monet’s Favorite Fragrance Massage” for $165, which is also 50 minutes and pairs a Swedish massage with aromatherapy.
For a more indulgent experience, Mr. Malcolm suggests staying the night. This way, you can take advantage of the wine and cocktail bars without worry. You should also stay the night because, as he said, “Mirbeau is designed around romance and couples - It’s an adult fantasy world.”
As such, though there are some rooms with double queens, most have only a king bed. To make things even better for a romantic getaway, each room has its own fireplace.
“We are a wellness facility but also hedonistic,” he said.
“Once you come down, your stress is alleviated and a couple hours later after you’ve had a wonderful massage and are sipping on world-class burgundy, it allows your daily woes to disappear and make you feel like you’re human again,” he said.
“Especially now, with mental wellness being so important, everybody needs to do this.”
For a full list of spa treatments and pricing, visit www.skaneateles.mirbeau.com/spa. You can call to book appointments at 1-877-647-2328.
If you don’t feel like traveling to the Finger Lakes, luxury can be found in the town of Canton, at Glow Skin Care & Spa.
Co-owners, and sisters, Sarah E. Franklin and Susan R. Lorenc bought the place in April, 2019 from a previous owner, and decided to keep the same name and location at 75 Main Street. That’s about all that’s stayed the same, however, as Ms. Franklin said, the products they use are different and the services are greatly expanded.
She said Glow’s emphasis on all-natural products sets them apart from other spas.
“There’s nothing artificial in our products,” she said. “Everything we use is all-natural, and that’s what makes us different.” Whether it’s polish for nails, scrubs for facials, wraps for masks, or lotions for massages, no nasty chemicals will ruin your calm. Glow even offers tanning, which uses an all-natural sugar-based solution rather than in traditional spray tan.
The serenity of the place also sets it apart from other spas, which may have noisy salons attached to them.
“We’re not a salon, so we don’t do hair, but that makes the atmosphere much different as you don’t hear all the noises of hair dryers and the smell of perms,” she said.
“It’s very serene when you walk in, there’s none of that gossip like in traditional salons.”
Even the smell of the place can transform your day.
“The atmosphere is what it’s all about,” Ms. Franklin said. “It’s serene, welcoming, and smells amazing. No matter what your morning was like, when you walk in here, your whole day just changes. If you could take the scent and pipe it into every other business, everyone would be much happier.”
Glow offers a myriad of interesting treatments. Their signature Glow Facial includes a deep pore-cleansing, a facial, neck, and shoulder massage, and a customized mask, and is $75 for 60 minutes. They also offer a clinical acne-reduction facial, which Ms. Franklin said has become more popular as people wear masks on their face all day, causing acne.
Up to date with all the trends, Glow also has a new Himalayan salt stone massage, which is $95 for 60 minutes, and pairs heated salt stones with Swedish massage techniques to relieve tension and increase circulation.
“I don’t know if there’s any other spa around that offers the things we do,” Ms. Franklin said. “Or, you could go to Lake Placid and pay 2-3 times the amount for the same services.”
Glow may not be as large as some of the other spas in the state, but its smallness is part of what makes it so endearing.
“We are family run and we consider our staff our own little family,” Ms. Franklin said. She noted how this also allows them to get to know their clients on a more personal level, many of whom repeat often as a result.
Due to the pandemic, Ms. Franklin stressed the need for self-care--both for women and men.
“Since the pandemic hit, self-care has become so important for everyone. A lot of men get spa treatments for the women in their life, but they need treatment as well, and they may even appreciate it more because they are generally worse at taking care of themselves.”
To make an appointment, call Glow at 315-379-1080. Or, you can message them on Facebook. To see a full list of services and pricing, visit www.glowspa.org.
