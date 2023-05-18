WATERTOWN – The musical “Bright Star” will be presented by Watertown Lyric Theater at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Dulles State Office Building Auditorium, 317 Washington Street.
Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, “Bright Star” is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.
“Bright Star” garnered five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.
For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or go to its website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org.
WHAT: Watertown Lyric Theater presents “Bright Star.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Dulles State Office Building Auditorium, 317 Washington St., Watertown
COST: General admission tickets are $15, students, senior citizens and military members, $12, and $10 for children under age 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.